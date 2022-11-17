ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

House Democrats shake up their leadership: Nancy's 83-year-old Number Two Steny Hoyer will ALSO step down to make way for anti-Squad New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and younger members

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will follow in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's footsteps and step down to make way for fresh leadership come January.

The shakeup clears the way for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, current chair of the House Democratic Caucus, to jump several levels of leadership and replace Pelosi in the next Congress. Since Democrats will no longer hold the majority, Jeffries would take become the minority leader.

In a letter to his fellow Democrats, Hoyer said he is proud of the work he's done but 'now is the time for a new generation of leaders.'

Hoyer endorsed Jeffries, who currently faces no challenger.

'I look forward to serving as a resource to him, to the rest of our Democratic leadership team, and to our entire Caucus in whatever capacity I can best be of assistance as we move forward together to address the nation's challenges,' Hoyer wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXGiL_0jEi4bjw00
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will follow in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's footsteps and step down to make way for fresh leadership come January
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZjQF_0jEi4bjw00
In a letter to his fellow Democrats, Hoyer said he is proud of the work he's done but 'now is the time for a new generation of leaders'

Hoyer said he plans to return to the powerful Appropriations Committee, where he plans to focus on education, health care and domestic manufacturing.

'I also look forward to continuing my focus on voting rights, civil rights, and human rights which I have made priorities throughout my public life,' he wrote.

Jeffries, 52, had been among a vociferous faction of his party that was pushing for the geriatric Democratic leadership team to step aside for younger voices.

Hoyer, an 83-year-old Maryland Democrat, was first elected to the House in 1981. He's been the second-ranking Democrat and Pelosi's second-in-command since 2003.

In the 1960s both Hoyer and Pelosi worked on the staff of Maryland Democrat Sen. Daniel Brewster. He went on to serve in the Maryland state senate and was appointed to the Maryland Board of Higher Education before entering the House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukyDk_0jEi4bjw00
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership next year although she will stay on as a member of Congress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BW9U7_0jEi4bjw00
'My friends, no matter what title you all, my colleagues, have bestowed upon me, speaker, leader, whip, there is no greater official honor for me than to stand on this floor and to speak for the people of San Francisco,' she said in an emotional speech on the House floor 

With Republicans taking the House, Democrats go from four leadership spots to three, losing the speakership. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., has said he will not go for one of the top three official leadership positions and would be happy to stay on in an emeritus role.

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., current assistant speaker, is seeking the minority whip position and Rep. Pete Aguilar, current Democratic Caucus Vice Chair is gunning for Democratic Caucus chair.

'Speaker Pelosi has left an indelible mark on Congress and the country, and I look forward to her continued service and doing whatever I can to assist our new generation of Democratic Leaders which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar,' Clyburn said in a statement.

Democrats are set to hold their leadership elections on Nov. 30.

Jeffries would be the first black lawmaker in history to lead either chamber. Jeffries and Pelosi have a tight relationship, but the Jeffries has not forged as close of connections with the left wing of his party. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even considered launching a primary challenge against him in 2020.

Comments / 122

ed tyler
3d ago

That's not enough. All these career politicians need to get on their private jets and fly back to their mansions and stay away from DC.

Reply
43
Larry Rob
3d ago

the way to u moment term limits is to ban all elected officials from receiving a retirement from the government

Reply
23
Melvin Yocum
2d ago

way to late as Pelosi has destroyed her district and state. Has done nothing for America or American Family's.

Reply(18)
21
