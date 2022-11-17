Read full article on original website
Look: Danica Patrick's Sunday Morning Outfit Going Viral
Danica Patrick is ready for the final race of the season. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver got up very early on Sunday, to check out the final grand prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Patrick was in the racing spirit, too. Photos of her outfit have gone viral...
Like it or Not, the Truth is that Chase Elliott Needs a Major Attitude Adjustment
Chase Elliott is talented, successful, and popular. Those realities, however, don't excuse the driver's poor attitude. The post Like it or Not, the Truth is that Chase Elliott Needs a Major Attitude Adjustment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmie Johnson: Why a Single Win in His NASCAR Return Would Be Significant for the Seven-Time Cup Series Champ
One more NASCAR Cup Series win would be significant for Jimmie Johnson. The post Jimmie Johnson: Why a Single Win in His NASCAR Return Would Be Significant for the Seven-Time Cup Series Champ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Stewart-Haas Racing’s big and uncertain future in NASCAR
Stewart-Haas Racing's future in NASCAR remains uncertain as drivers are likely to retire soon. Let's dive into the latest about the team's potential future.
NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Celebrates Wedding Anniversary
Monday is a very special day for former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart. Nov. 21 marks the one-year anniversary that he married the love of his life, Leah Pruett. He had a great social media post that honored her during the afternoon. "I still can’t believe I’ve been married for a...
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
NASCAR Mailbag: Ty Gibbs as a Team Owner? It’s Not as Crazy as It Sounds
Ty Gibbs' father would have been the logical successor as majority owner at JGR. Coy Gibbs' death affects the succession planning. The post NASCAR Mailbag: Ty Gibbs as a Team Owner? It’s Not as Crazy as It Sounds appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brian France reflects on NASCAR tenure and exit; 'Obviously I made a mistake' | KEN WILLIS
It’s not like Brian France has been in hiding. If you were interested, you just had to know where to look. For those not inclined to search, Brian dropped back into our orbit in one of the most high-profile ways possible for NASCAR followers. He spent two-plus hours in the guest chair on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s weekly podcast — the Dale Jr. Download.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Offers Surprised Response to Chase Briscoe After Cup Series Driver Mocked Late-Model Race Where He Finished 9th
Dale Earnhardt Jr. saw a tweet by Chase Briscoe that mocked a late-model race he competed in over the weekend in South Carolina and offered a surprised response. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Offers Surprised Response to Chase Briscoe After Cup Series Driver Mocked Late-Model Race Where He Finished 9th appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR to Ring in the New Year with 2023 Rose Parade Float
NASCAR will be ringing in the new year in a new way, as race fans watching the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda on January 2 might do a double take when it comes to at least one particular float. NASCAR has entered a float that will kick off its...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor
NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season. According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season. "Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote. Is...
Ryan Blaney: Chase Elliott smear campaign (Videos)
Driver creatively campaigns for your NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver vote. Chase Elliott has dominated the vote for most popular driver after winning the award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. He appears to be a lock again in 2022. But, do you really know Chase Elliott?. Watch the Chase...
Custer's last stand, Blaney's mud throwing and the impossible Taylor Swift ticket | RYAN PRITT
There's only one thing more difficult than securing a seat in a NASCAR Cup car these days. And that of course, is getting a ticket to see Taylor Swift. "You Need to Calm Down" and "Shake it Off". Anymore, though, perhaps holding on to one of those seats is as...
NASCAR Analyst Naming Joey Logano the Most Valuable Driver Makes Sense, for Now
Jeff Burton thinks the combination of wins on the track and meeting obligations off it makes Joey Logano most valuable. The post NASCAR Analyst Naming Joey Logano the Most Valuable Driver Makes Sense, for Now appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Penalty Reports Help Explain Why Joey Logano and Kyle Busch Finished Where They Did
Kyle Busch and the No. 18 Toyota team were heavily penalized throughout the Cup Series season. The post NASCAR Penalty Reports Help Explain Why Joey Logano and Kyle Busch Finished Where They Did appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Possibly Ending Stage Cautions at Certain Tracks in 2023, According to New Report
NASCAR is considering making a major change in 2023 that would include ending stage cautions at certain tracks, according to a new report. The post NASCAR Possibly Ending Stage Cautions at Certain Tracks in 2023, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The 3 Most Heartbreaking Stories of the 2022 NASCAR Season
NASCAR provided many exciting storylines during the 2022 season, but three moments were downright heartbreaking. The post The 3 Most Heartbreaking Stories of the 2022 NASCAR Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Baja 1000 Complete Results: McMillin Family Finishes 1 and 2; Luke McM Gets Threepeat
Three generations of McMillins have raced in Baja, but despite 15 overall wins for the family in the storied Baja 1000, they’d never managed a 1-2 finish in the race—until this year. In a dusty but quite thrilling example of sibling rivalry, Luke McMillin beat his older brother Dan McMillin by 18 minutes after 828.25 miles, marking the first time in three generations of McMillin racers that the 1-2 feat had been accomplished.
The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in Florida
Castillo de San MarcosCastillo de San Marcos/ Wikipedia. "The Castillo de San Marcos" (in Spanish) or "St. Mark's Castle" is the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States, located on the western shore of Matanzas Bay in St. Augustine, Florida.
In Photos: Meet FOX World Cup Reporter Jenny Taft
For over a decade, Jenny Taft has been a rising star at FOX Sports. Taft, who is an integral part of the network's college football coverage, is also heavily involved in FOX's soccer coverage. Over the years, she has covered the FIFA men's and women's World Cup multiple times. Taft...
