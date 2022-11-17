Read full article on original website
Coming together to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 games in the Northland
Well, it is finally here, the day when the United States team took its turn on the big stage at the FIFA World Cup Qatar, taking on Wales. The World Cup is among the biggest sporting events in the world. A time for the biggest soccer fans and lovers around to come together for fun and trash-talk one another.
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.
Qatar to open Mideast’s first World Cup before leaders, fans
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on the...
European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in armband standoff
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In a tense meeting at the World Cup on Sunday, FIFA tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to Qatar. It didn’t work. FIFA wanted seven European soccer federations to back...
FIFA head says fans should be able to abstain at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino downplayed Qatar’s last minute ban on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums as nothing more than a brief inconvenience to spectators. “If this is the biggest problem we have, I’ll sign that (agreement),” Infantino said Saturday, a day...
Infantino says double standard behind World Cup critics
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums. The...
Graham Arnold and Socceroos skipper Mat Ryan share a touching moment as the countdown begins to their World Cup clash with France
With the Socceroos' World Cup opener versus France less than 24 hours away, a moving video shows the close bond between coach Graham Arnold and skipper Mat Ryan. Arnold signed the goalkeeper back in 2010 when he was coaching Central Coast Mariners in the A-League - and it has been some journey since.
On this day in 2007: Steve McClaren sacked by England after Euro 2008 failure
Steve McClaren was sacked as England manager 15 years ago following the failure to qualify for Euro 2008.The axe fell on McClaren on November 22, 2007, the day after a 3-2 defeat by Croatia at a rain-soaked Wembley ended England’s qualification hopes and saw the manager dubbed the “wally with a brolly”.A hastily arranged Football Association board meeting at Soho Square rubber-stamped McClaren’s departure after just 18 games in charge.Then FA chairman Geoff Thompson said: “Like every England fan, we are bitterly disappointed that we have failed to qualify. I know Steve feels that disappointment more than anyone.“Of course, we...
Cricket doping scandal erupts as Big Bash League hero reveals he tested positive for a banned substance in 'distressing' circumstances
Laurie Evans, who was man of the match as the Perth Scorchers won last season's Big Bash League final, has revealed he tested positive for a banned substance during this northern hemisphere summer. The English batter, who was Perth's first draft pick as a retention player, claims he has no...
Pope honors family roots in northern Italy with rare outing
ASTI, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis honored his northern Italian roots on Sunday by celebrating a special Mass in his father’s hometown and encouraging younger generations to not be indifferent to the poverty and misery all around them. Thousands of people turned out to greet Francis during his...
TV tonight: the gritty underworld of 90s Japan in Tokyo Vice
Jake Adelstein’s gripping memoir gets a stylish TV adaptation. Plus: Louis Theroux has a frank interview with Canadian standup Katherine Ryan. Here’s what to watch this evening
