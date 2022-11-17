Alaska health officials urge flu vaccines as case counts rise among children

Read full article on original website
Disaster requests for Bering Sea crabbers highlight difficulty of getting financial relief to fishermen
Gov. Mike Dunleavy requested $287 million from the federal government last month for fishermen impacted by the Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab fisheries closures. The current process of getting financial relief to fishermen is cumbersome and takes a long time, but Bering Sea crabbers are hoping the plight of the snow crab population might change the way financial relief is delivered to fishermen.
