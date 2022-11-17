IF YOU have plans to hit the bank before you go Black Friday shopping, it's always good to check ahead of time to see if they'll be open.

Black Friday isn't technically a US bank holiday, but it is a holiday in certain states, so we're breaking down whether or not your bank will be open.

Your bank will most likely be open unless you live in a state where Black Friday is a bank holiday

Are banks open on Black Friday?

Banks in many states will be open on Black Friday.

This is because it's not a federal bank holiday.

It is, however, a holiday for several states, which means that bank branches in those states may choose to close for the day.

If you live in one of the states below, it's smart to give your local bank branch a call before you head their way.

States where Black Friday is considered a holiday:

Can I still use the ATM?

You should still be able to withdraw cash from ATMs on Black Friday, even if the bank is closed.

You should also still be given the option to withdraw cashback from most big retail chains that typically offer the option at checkout.

The daily limits of cash you will be allowed to withdraw will depend on your bank and the limits you have set in your account, so it's always a good idea to stock up beforehand if you're going shopping somewhere that doesn't take debit or credit cards.

What holidays are considered bank holidays?

The following are considered bank holidays, which means that your bank will be closed for them: