AEW's Owen Hart Foundation tournaments to return in 2023

Adam Cole and Britt Baker won the men's and women's tournaments respectively in 2022.

AEW

The Owen Hart Foundation tournaments will return in 2023.

Tony Khan revealed the news on Thursday's Full Gear media call in response to a question from our own Dave Meltzer.

"I do plan to do the Owen Hart tournaments in 2023. I'd like to continue my great relationship with Dr. Martha Hart and her family. Oje Hart recently attended the Jaguars-Broncos game at Wembley Stadium. I really like Oje, he's a tremendous guy, and Martha and the whole family, they're great. We loved having them in AEW and the Owen Hart tournament tradition will continue," Khan said on the call.

"I really appreciate Chris Jericho facilitating that connection several years ago actually during the pandemic," he continued.

A timeline for the 2023 tournaments has not been revealed but the finals of last year's tournament took place at AEW Double or Nothing in May.

Britt Baker won the inaugural women's tournament. She defeated Danielle Kamela in a qualifying match, Maki Itoh in the first round, Toni Storm in the semifinals, and Ruby Soho in the finals.

Adam Cole won the inaugural men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament. He defeated Dax Harwood in the first round, Jeff Hardy in the semifinals, and Samoa Joe in the finals.