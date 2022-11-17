ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IL

2 arrested in connection to fatal attempted robbery at Ryan's Pub in Will County

By Brandon Ison
 4 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — There were three men involved in an armed robbery this past April at Ryan’s Pub in unincorporated Frankfort, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office , but only two left the scene alive.

The surviving suspects, both in their mid-20s, have now been arrested on aggravated robbery warrants.

Alvin Hodge, from Chicago, was accused of entering the bar with Triston Morrison Jr., of Calumet City. Authorities said both were hooded and masked, brandished handguns and threatened to shoot customers and bar staff if they did not comply with the robbery.

The guns were later recovered and found to be replicas, the sheriff’s office said.

An armed patron shot and killed Morrison, and Hodge allegedly fled on foot to a nearby vehicle.

Rashe Caldwell, from Riverdale, is accused of driving a getaway vehicle.

Chicago, IL
