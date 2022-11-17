Tony Khan AEW media call: The Elite, Mercedes Martinez, future of ROH

The AEW & ROH head had a lot to say Thursday.

AEW head Tony Khan spoke to the media for nearly an hour Thursday afternoon to help promote Saturday's Full Gear.

As usual, the questions diverted away from the pay-per-view itself.

Here are some of the highlights with the full audio available below:

Khan was asked about CM Punk's status and whether he knew what Punk was going to say during his All Out press conference. He couldn't comment on either, but said he appreciated Punk's contributions.

He couldn't comment on the investigation or "the backstage aspect" of anything regarding The Elite.

Asked about FTR not being on Saturday's event as of now, Khan said he has a lot of talented wrestlers under contract and thinks there is more opportunity for more AEW and ROH content to help showcase them and others.

He said "Believe me, I tried" in regard to an FTR vs. Briscoes match on AEW TV.

He said a decision will be made about ROH's direction and TV future after next month's Final Battle. He remains bullish on ROH, citing recent titles matches and their success on PPV this year.

He confirmed that the Owen Hart Foundation tournaments will return in 2023.

ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez was cleared to return from injury this past Wednesday.

He said Saturday's show will end at "a reasonable time" and that it would be a "tight" wrestling show. He said Double or Nothing was laid out differently due to the Boston Celtics/Miami Heat NBA playoffs game 7 and with the show being on the West Coast.

The finals of the World title eliminator tournament were moved to this Wednesday in Chicago due to Ricky Starks' legitimate (and undisclosed) injury changing things. The Starks/Archer winner Friday will face Brian Cage on Saturday's Buy-In show.

They are nearing a $1 million gate for Saturday's show.

Click Here To Listen