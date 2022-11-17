Read full article on original website
Burlington to decide legal resident voting, ranked choice on Town Meeting Day
The charter change will be the second time that voters take up the question, which seeks to allow all legal residents to vote in city elections. The council also moved forward two other charter changes related to elections that voters will take up on Town Meeting Day. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington to decide legal resident voting, ranked choice on Town Meeting Day.
5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district
Voters in Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne, South Burlington and Williston overwhelmingly supported the plan to connect every address to fiber. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district.
New website FrontPorchFlimflam.com tells a local story
MONTPELIER, Vt. – A newly launched website, FrontPorchFlimflam.com, went live earlier this month in order to share the story of two Vermont residents, Kristian and Deborah Connolly, who were recently banished from lauded and praised Vermont social media network and online community Front Porch Forum. Led by co-founder and...
Opening of emergency housing ‘pods’ in Burlington delayed until January
A representative from the Community and Economic Development Office told the council that she recognized that the delay “leaves a gap” in emergency housing for those experiencing homelessness as winter approaches. Read the story on VTDigger here: Opening of emergency housing ‘pods’ in Burlington delayed until January.
Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave
Vito Caselnova IV, who has served with the department since 2019, was listed Monday in fair condition at Albany Medical Center in New York. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave.
Off-duty Rutland County deputy sheriff at center of shootout in upstate New York
The deputy refused police officers’ commands to drop his weapon following a gunfight outside a bar in Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning, prompting the officers to open fire, according to an official with the city’s police department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Off-duty Rutland County deputy sheriff at center of shootout in upstate New York.
2nd arrest made in connection to July shooting in Burlington
The Burlington Police Department announced a second arrest in connection with the July shooting death of Hussein Mubarak in Burlington’s Old North End. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, was arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact for first-degree murder, police said in a Monday press release. Mitchell’s residence in Winooski is alleged to have been the “starting and ending point” for Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, who was charged last month with first-degree murder in the killing.
