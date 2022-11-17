ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

Man Killed in Pickup Truck Wreck

Montgomery police say a man has been killed in a pickup truck wreck. Police say at about 2:30AM Saturday, they were called to the area of North Boulevard near Jackson Ferry Road. That’s where they found the wreckage. They say the driver, 24-year-old Richard Kevin Minch, Jr., of Pell City...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in train crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman, two children rescued after car crashes into Jasper pond

JASPER, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and her two young children were rescued after their SUV went into a pond after a crash Monday morning in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 3700 of Walston Bridge Road. Police said the vehicle struck a tree and ended up in a nearby pond.
JASPER, AL
wvtm13.com

Man dies in Cullman County house fire

JONES CHAPEL, Ala. — A house fire claimed the life of a Cullman County man early Saturday morning. The fire broke out at the home on County Road 940 in the Jones Chapel community overnight. The Cullman County coroner identified the victim as Rodney Ray Persall, 68. Volunteer fire...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Calera officer injured during police chase

CALERA, Ala. — A new Calera police officer was injured early Monday during a chase that was trying to catch up to a felony suspect. Chief David Hyche said it happened while the officer was assisting Vestavia Hills Police. She was putting out spike strips when she was injured.
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cullman house fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Gurley home destroyed in early morning fire

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a house fire in Gurley on Monday morning. According to firefighters, the homeowner awoke to flames around 4 a.m. and called 911 for help. Firefighters arrived at the J Payton Circle home to find it fully engulfed in flames.
GURLEY, AL
CBS 42

Body found near road in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
WAFF

67-year-old Vinemont man killed in car wreck

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Vinemont man was killed after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Thursday. Alvin Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Gillon was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated. Gillon died on Friday due to his injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 killed in head-on collision in Franklin County

A two-vehicle crash near Russellville in Franklin County late Friday night leaves two people dead and a juvenile injured. Nicolas M. Perez, 22, of Russellville was seriously injured when the 2009 Nissan Sentra he was driving collided head-on with a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Ashley N. Sims, 22, of Tuscumbia, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Early morning house fire claims life in Jones Chapel

CULLMAN, Ala. – An overnight house fire has claimed the life of a Cullman County man. Rodney Ray Persall, 68, died in the fire on Co. Rd. 940 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  Volunteer fire departments from Jones Chapel, Crane Hill, Logan and Sardis responded to the fire in addition to deputies from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and State of Alabama Fire Marshall.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies suspected hit-and-run victim

From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a suspected hit-and-run on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene after the collision. Related Story: JeffCo […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

Search on for Cullman County armed robbery suspect

Cullman County authorities have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with a Monday afternoon armed robbery. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a Holly Pond business at about 1:45 p.m. A man wearing a camouflage mask and hat entered...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO K-9 team recognized as NNDDA ‘Top tracking team’

CULLMAN, Ala.  – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry is honored to recognize the efforts of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) K-9 Program, according to a post the department made on social media:   “The CCSO tracking team attended the 2022 NNDDA (National Narcotics Detector Dog Association) certifying conference in Perry, Georgia. 109 dog team from all across the country attend the training.   “The CCSO was recognized with the title of NNDDA ‘Top tracking team.’ This accompanied individual awards, with deputies from Cullman County finishing in 2nd and 3rd place.   “Director of K9 Operations, Matthew Bales, who is over the K9 program, was also certified and recognized as an explosive detection certifying official.”  “I am so proud of all the men and women here at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for their continued hard work and dedication. The effort of our K9s and their handlers were evident in the  awards they received this past week. They do an amazing job and they are something that Cullman County can take pride in,” said Gentry. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy