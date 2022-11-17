ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Drink up! Virginia ABC to discount top-selling products Nov. 25-28

Customers can save 20 percent on 20 popular products during Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s holiday doorbuster event. The promotion will be held Friday, Nov. 25, through Monday, Nov. 28, in all 397 Virginia ABC retail locations and online at http://www.abc.virginia.gov. The discount is available on the following products.
NBC 29 News

Circle of Love Toy Drive comes to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is holding their 19th holiday toy drive, and this time they are spreading their holiday cheer to Virginia. The toy drive will sponsor 100 children in Virginia for Christmas. The holiday boxes are at Lake Anna, but if you can’t make...
royalexaminer.com

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces November 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award recipient

ABINGDON, VA – Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to the William King Museum of Art, recognizing the female leaders who are championing the museum’s impact across the Southwest Virginia region in arts access, arts, and culture education, technical skills training, and workforce readiness, rehabilitation, small business development, youth programming and more.
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan

At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
cardinalnews.org

Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
richmondmagazine.com

Highway to the Sky

When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
Augusta Free Press

Grant helping researchers extend the shelf life of specialty pumpkins

During the crisp and cool fall season, pumpkins are a hot commodity. The demand for this festive squash is on the rise thanks in part to their delicious taste and decorative traits. Pumpkin spice everything and pumpkins of all colors, shapes, and sizes greet consumers as soon as they enter the supermarket.
Augusta Free Press

Dairy producers in Virginia can apply for DMC reimbursement

Virginia dairy producers are encouraged to apply for the Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program. The program, available through the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), provides financial assistance for participation in the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program, which reimburses dairy producers for premium payments paid to enroll in the federal DMC program at the tier one coverage level.
Augusta Free Press

State police increasing enforcement efforts over Thanksgiving weekend

Virginia State Police is reminding all drivers and passengers of all ages to buckle up this holiday weekend. Preliminary data show that 54 percent of those who have died in traffic crashes this year were not wearing a seatbelt or safety restraint. “The fact that more than half of those...
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: A Cold Morning and then Mild Week

Tonight will be calm, clear, and cold with Monday morning lows in the upper teens. Monday afternoon highs in the low 50s begin a warming trend. Monday will be clear with sunrise at 7:06 and sunset at 5:06. Tuesday will start at 28 and warm into the mid-50s. Wednesday’s low...
