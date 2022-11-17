Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Drink up! Virginia ABC to discount top-selling products Nov. 25-28
Customers can save 20 percent on 20 popular products during Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s holiday doorbuster event. The promotion will be held Friday, Nov. 25, through Monday, Nov. 28, in all 397 Virginia ABC retail locations and online at http://www.abc.virginia.gov. The discount is available on the following products.
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
WTVR-TV
Happy Scratcher-Days Sweepstakes: Win 50 holiday scratcher tickets from the Virginia Lottery!
Happy Scratcher-Days from our friends at the Virginia Lottery! Fill out the form below to enter to win one of four great prizes. Each prize contains 50 holiday scratcher tickets — enough for you to enjoy or give as gifts. The holidays are the perfect time to play so hurry, enter now and spread the word!
NBC 29 News
Circle of Love Toy Drive comes to Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is holding their 19th holiday toy drive, and this time they are spreading their holiday cheer to Virginia. The toy drive will sponsor 100 children in Virginia for Christmas. The holiday boxes are at Lake Anna, but if you can’t make...
royalexaminer.com
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces November 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award recipient
ABINGDON, VA – Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to the William King Museum of Art, recognizing the female leaders who are championing the museum’s impact across the Southwest Virginia region in arts access, arts, and culture education, technical skills training, and workforce readiness, rehabilitation, small business development, youth programming and more.
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in Virginia
A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Virginia, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Be sure to read on to get all the details you're looking for a new place to buy gifts, holiday decorations for the home, or to treat yourself to something new.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan
At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
Virginia ABC announces discounts on 'most popular' liquors
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) unveiled its annual doorbuster sale which will be held Friday, November 25 thru Monday, November 28.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 29 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 29 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
cardinalnews.org
Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
November SNAP benefits have been loaded onto EBT cards in Virginia
SNAP benefits were loaded onto EBT cards across Virginia on November 16. Here's how to check how much you should have gotten.
Augusta Free Press
The Wildlife Center of Virginia serves Thanksgiving meals to nearly 100 wild animals
Staff at The Wildlife Center of Virginia are checking ingredients and updating their guest list. Currently, the center’s veterinary and rehabilitation teams are expecting to provide care, and species-specific meals, for approximately 98 animals on Thanksgiving Day. On Nov. 24, the center anticipates to be caring for approximately 77...
Augusta Free Press
In the tourism off-season: Grant funding awarded for 64 Virginia small businesses
More than $300,000 in matching grant funds will be awarded to 64 small business partnerships as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program (MMLP). Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the grant funding awards at the VA-1 Governor’s Tourism Summit on November 14. The program, according to...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Augusta Free Press
Healthcare community offers tips amid surge in flu, respiratory virus, hospitalizations
The Virginia healthcare community is encouraging Virginians who haven’t done so to get vaccinated against the flu, get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19, and to take personal health and safety precautions as we enter what could be a particularly intense flu and respiratory illness season. This year’s flu season...
richmondmagazine.com
Highway to the Sky
When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
Augusta Free Press
Grant helping researchers extend the shelf life of specialty pumpkins
During the crisp and cool fall season, pumpkins are a hot commodity. The demand for this festive squash is on the rise thanks in part to their delicious taste and decorative traits. Pumpkin spice everything and pumpkins of all colors, shapes, and sizes greet consumers as soon as they enter the supermarket.
Augusta Free Press
Dairy producers in Virginia can apply for DMC reimbursement
Virginia dairy producers are encouraged to apply for the Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program. The program, available through the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), provides financial assistance for participation in the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program, which reimburses dairy producers for premium payments paid to enroll in the federal DMC program at the tier one coverage level.
Augusta Free Press
State police increasing enforcement efforts over Thanksgiving weekend
Virginia State Police is reminding all drivers and passengers of all ages to buckle up this holiday weekend. Preliminary data show that 54 percent of those who have died in traffic crashes this year were not wearing a seatbelt or safety restraint. “The fact that more than half of those...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: A Cold Morning and then Mild Week
Tonight will be calm, clear, and cold with Monday morning lows in the upper teens. Monday afternoon highs in the low 50s begin a warming trend. Monday will be clear with sunrise at 7:06 and sunset at 5:06. Tuesday will start at 28 and warm into the mid-50s. Wednesday’s low...
