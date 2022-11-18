Read full article on original website
care.ai Secures $27M for AI-Powered Smart Patient Rooms
Care.ai, a Orlando, FL-based first and only AI-powered ambient monitoring platform in healthcare raises $27M in funding from Crescent Cove Advisors. – The company plans to use the funding to accelerate growth and scale deployments of the industry’s first smart care facility platform throughout the U.S. AI-Powered Smart Patient...
techeblog.com
Elbit Systems’ LANIUS Drone Has NVIDIA AI Computer, Carries Both Lethal and Non-Lethal Payloads
Elbit System’s LANIUS drone is designed to carry both lethal and non-lethal payloads, or in other words, explode upon reaching its intended target. These unmanned aerial vehicles sit atop a larger drone and can be deployed from there, thanks to its relatively light 2.76-pound frame. On a full charge, the small lithium battery is good for a flight time of up to 7-minutes.
dornob.com
MIT’s Frighteningly Fast Robot Cheetah Uses AI to Break Speed Records
The robotic cheetah developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) just keeps getting more advanced. Since its debut in 2015, the four-legged, dog-sized robot known as “Mini Cheetah” has learned how to backflip, taught itself to run, and broken speed records, hitting its fastest speed ever (nearly 13 feet per second) last March.
HLTH22: Nuance and NVIDIA Bring Medical Imaging AI Models Directly into Clinical Settings
– Peter Durlach, Chief Strategy Officer at Nuance Communications, announced on-stage at HLTH a partnership with NVIDIA that will put artificial intelligence (AI)-based diagnostics tools directly in the hands of radiologists and other clinicians at scale for the first time. – The partnership will enable the validation, deployment, and evaluation...
marktechpost.com
Meet TECO: An Efficient Video Prediction AI Model That Can Generate Long, Temporally Consistent Video For Complex Datasets In 3D scenes
Artificial Intelligence (AI) field has been busy with handling the burst in generative models for the last couple of months. The open-source release of stable diffusion was the spark that lighted the never-ending flame of generative text-to-image models. Despite the huge success of image generation models, generating temporally consistent long...
MIT reveals a new type of faster AI algorithm for solving a complex equation
Artificial intelligence uses a technique called artificial neural networks (ANN) to mimic the way a human brain works. A neural network uses input from datasets to “learn” and output its prediction based on the given information. Recently, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial...
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
yankodesign.com
XiP brings Nexa3D’s Ultrafast Industrial 3D Printing Technology to your Desktop
Armed with a 4.8L build volume and industrial-grade 9.3″ 4K Monochrome LCD that gives you incredibly crisp and fine details on your prints, XiP is an advanced ultrafast resin 3D printer that brings professional-grade 3D printing to designers and engineers, offering speeds 6x faster than SLA printers and more than 10x faster than filament 3D printers. XiP is built for professional designers and engineers, and packs Nexa3D’S industrial LSPc technology into a compact desktop package measuring 16.5 inches wide, 14 inches deep, and 21 inches tall. LSPc (Lubricant Sublayer Photocuring) was developed for Nexa’s NXE 400Pro industrial 3D printer and is a combination of industrial light engine and proprietary vat / membrane that allows for ultrafast 3D printing and exceedingly complex geometries without the need for excessive, hard-to-remove supports.
Fathom Secures $46M for AI Medical Coding Automation Platform
– Fathom, an AI-powered medical coding automation platform raises $46M in Series B funding co-led by Alkeon Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Vituity’s Inflect Health, Cedars-Sinai, ApolloMD, Jonathan Bush, and other healthcare executives. – The company plans to use the funding to advance the standard in...
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
marktechpost.com
NVIDIA Researchers Propose a Novel Artificial Intelligence (AI) Text-to-Image Diffusion Model with Expert Denoisers
The recent development in machine learning has led to outstanding results in generative models. Deep neural networks have been successfully exploited to generate many realistic content, such as text, video, music, and image content, as well as transform these contents from one genre to another (X-to-Y generative models). Among the generative models, particular success has been encountered by architectures such as Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) and Diffusion Models (DM).
Keeping Telehealth in Great (Security) Shape
COVID-19 turned telehealth into a household term, transforming the services that healthcare providers can offer patients. Thanks to advancements in connectivity, global experts in rare procedures and conditions can connect virtually to share knowledge with local medical practitioners and surgeons – and can conduct remote consultations in the comfort and privacy of patients’ homes worldwide. Telehealth is still viable and very important to connect patients to healthcare providers, even as the world returns to a semblance of normalcy. Many telehealth platform providers focus on endpoint security to protect their extremely sensitive data, with the industry increasingly integrating secure access service edge (SASE) products and VPN replacements.
beckersdental.com
SmileDirectClub launches AI-guided scanning platform
Teledentistry company SmileDirectClub launched an artificial intelligence-guided platform that shows patients projected treatment outcomes. On the SmileMaker Platform, patients can use their phone's camera to capture 3D scans of their teeth, bite and alignment and receive a look at their potential new smile within minutes. Patients can then provide more scans through the company's at-home impression kit or local offices. The information is then uploaded to SmileDirectClub's virtual platform for review by a state-licensed dentist or orthodontist to determine candidacy for clear aligner therapy.
agritechtomorrow.com
Implementing Multi-Level Mobile Vertical Racking Systems
Sozo has a world-class operational facility with 40+ cultivars, leading genetics, and consistently high total cannabinoids and terpenoids. Sozo is committed to using technology, methods, and tools that inspire innovation and maximize sustainability. ABOUT SOZO. Sozo cultivates, processes (concentrate), and sells quality cannabis products in stores they feel good about....
techeblog.com
Mind-Controlled Wheelchair Helps Paralyzed People Gain New Mobility, Uses AI Machine Learning Algorithm
Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed a mind-controlled wheelchair that translates the thoughts of a paralyzed person into movement. It was tested on three people with tetraplegia, the inability to move their arms and legs due to spinal injuries, all of whom operated the wheelchair in a natural environment to varying degrees of success.
HLTH22: AWS Launches Imaging, Health Analytics Capabilities
– Amazon Web Services (AWS) launches two new capabilities in HealthLake that deliver innovations for medical imaging and analytics. These new capabilities in Amazon HealthLake will enable next-generation imaging workflows in the cloud and derive insights from multi-modal health data, while complying with HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulations. Amazon HealthLake...
ConcertAI CEO Talks COVID-19 & The De-Risking of Technology to Keep Trials Moving
Nothing like it had ever happened before – a global slowdown in new study starts and a massive decrease in trial accruals for open studies. The turn of events was a shock for sponsors and providers. Sudden disruptions on that scale rarely hit multiple players in an ecosystem at the same time. But that’s exactly what happened at the intersection of clinical care and clinical development during the pandemic. Researchers and clinicians were forced to change how they operated trials, and technological solutions that researchers had been slowly exploring for trials were suddenly adopted at rapid speeds.
dronedj.com
Brussels hosts EU Drone Days to detail approaching UAV activities and UTM systems
Brussels will host the EU Drone Days, an event being held November 29-30 to inform interested business, governmental, and public parties about the European Commission’s Drone Strategy 2.0 for introducing UAV activity as an integrated part of daily life and work. The two days of presentations during EU Drone...
knowtechie.com
The Mucar CDE900 is a user-friendly vehicle diagnostic tool
When that check engine light comes on and you take your vehicle into the shop, a mechanic plugs a diagnostic tool into your car’s dash to get error codes from your car’s computer. That’s exactly what the Mucar CDE900 is, but with a few high-tech features to help...
msn.com
'World's most advanced' robot will have working legs within a year
With her eerily realistic facial expressions and movements, Ameca has been billed as the world's most advanced humanoid robot. But if that wasn't impressive enough, soon she could be walking around too. That's because the robot - which has been designed by British company Engineered Arts - has revealed that...
