Nothing like it had ever happened before – a global slowdown in new study starts and a massive decrease in trial accruals for open studies. The turn of events was a shock for sponsors and providers. Sudden disruptions on that scale rarely hit multiple players in an ecosystem at the same time. But that’s exactly what happened at the intersection of clinical care and clinical development during the pandemic. Researchers and clinicians were forced to change how they operated trials, and technological solutions that researchers had been slowly exploring for trials were suddenly adopted at rapid speeds.

12 DAYS AGO