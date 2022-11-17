ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt Hotel, Irma Thomas to light lobby for holidays

 4 days ago

The Roosevelt Hotel on Canal St. in downtown New Orleans will unveil its holiday lobby décor the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

The Roosevelt, a Waldorf Astoria hotel, lights its "Waldorf Wonderland" on Tuesday, November 29, with the help of a celebrity guest.

"Legendary singer Irma Thomas will lead The Roosevelt in unveiling the hotel’s spectacular, block-long holiday décor," the hotel announced in a press statement "She will 'flip the switch' in a ceremonial lighting of more than 112,000 lights, 1,600 feet of garland and 4,000 glass ornaments adorning the beloved Waldorf Wonderland in the hotel’s grand lobby."

The lobby lighting will happen at 5 p.m.

Prior to the lighting, WWL's Newell Normand will broadcast his show from the Roosevelt's Blue Room from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

