VTDigger
New website FrontPorchFlimflam.com tells a local story
MONTPELIER, Vt. – A newly launched website, FrontPorchFlimflam.com, went live earlier this month in order to share the story of two Vermont residents, Kristian and Deborah Connolly, who were recently banished from lauded and praised Vermont social media network and online community Front Porch Forum. Led by co-founder and...
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
Opening of emergency housing ‘pods’ in Burlington delayed until January
A representative from the Community and Economic Development Office told the council that she recognized that the delay “leaves a gap” in emergency housing for those experiencing homelessness as winter approaches. Read the story on VTDigger here: Opening of emergency housing ‘pods’ in Burlington delayed until January.
VTDigger
2nd arrest made in connection to July shooting in Burlington
The Burlington Police Department announced a second arrest in connection with the July shooting death of Hussein Mubarak in Burlington’s Old North End. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, was arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact for first-degree murder, police said in a Monday press release. Mitchell’s residence in Winooski is alleged to have been the “starting and ending point” for Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, who was charged last month with first-degree murder in the killing.
