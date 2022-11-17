ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamoille County, VT

VTDigger

New website FrontPorchFlimflam.com tells a local story

MONTPELIER, Vt. – A newly launched website, FrontPorchFlimflam.com, went live earlier this month in order to share the story of two Vermont residents, Kristian and Deborah Connolly, who were recently banished from lauded and praised Vermont social media network and online community Front Porch Forum. Led by co-founder and...
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

2nd arrest made in connection to July shooting in Burlington

The Burlington Police Department announced a second arrest in connection with the July shooting death of Hussein Mubarak in Burlington’s Old North End. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, was arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact for first-degree murder, police said in a Monday press release. Mitchell’s residence in Winooski is alleged to have been the “starting and ending point” for Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, who was charged last month with first-degree murder in the killing.
BURLINGTON, VT

