wktn.com
ODOT Announces Road Construction Projects
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced Road Construction in our region. In Hardin County State Route 67 in the city of Kenton, between Wayne St. and Barron Street, will close on Monday, Nov. 21, for 180 days for storm sewer replacement. In Allen County State Route 117 in the...
Ohioans on Medicare Cautioned to Protect Personal Information During Open Enrollment
Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French is cautioning the more than 2.5 million Ohioans on Medicare to be on alert for scams attempting to steal their personal information during the current Medicare open enrollment period, which runs through Dec. 7. Consumers should watch for fake Medicare communications seeking...
