Hardin County Wildlife Officer Ryan Kennedy Speaks to Rotary
Hardin County Wildlife Officer, Ryan Kennedy, spoke to the Kenton Rotary Club about nuisance wildlife. Officer Kennedy provide the club with tips to avoid attracting unwanted wildlife. Keeping food or potential food sources inaccessible is key. Keeping bird feeders where other wildlife cannot reach it, keep pet food inside an in a container with a tight fitting lid. If the opportunistic wildlife do not smell the food or food waste they may move along quickly.
Hardin County Ag Hall Of Fame Honorees
The Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 honorees to be inducted at the nineteenth annual Agriculture Hall of Fame recognition banquet. The 2022 inductees include: Gerald E. Althauser, J. Roger Crates, William Griffith, Dr. William Martin Miller, and Thomas E. Wilcox, Sr. The banquet will be held on Tuesday, December 6th, beginning at 6:30 pm at St. John’s Evangelical Church on East Carrol Street in Kenton. The public is invited to honor these inductees and their families, and to recognize their many accomplishments. The purpose of the county Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding agricultural contributions by Hardin County people and to honor those who have brought distinction to themselves and the agricultural industry.
Submitted Article From Hardin County United Way Director Sean Beck
I know this is a busy season for many, which is also true for the United Way. We are well into our annual fundraising campaign and are in a season of transition. The most significant change for us this year is the addition of me! I am writing to you as the new Executive Director of the United Way of Hardin County. Coming into the role mid-campaign hasn’t been easy, but it truly has been an incredible experience.
Lights On Lima
Come and celebrate the Holiday Season with us at LIGHTS ON LIMA in the Downtown Lima Square! There will be fun for the entire family as we kick off the holiday season!
Kenton 1st Graders meet WIGs
First grade students at Kenton Elementary School celebrated meeting their Wildly Important Goals (WIGs) The first grade academic goal is based on flashcards for the first quarter. To celebrate, students had a snack with their classes, then had a glow-in-the-dark dance party.
ODOT Announces Road Construction Projects
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced Road Construction in our region. In Hardin County State Route 67 in the city of Kenton, between Wayne St. and Barron Street, will close on Monday, Nov. 21, for 180 days for storm sewer replacement. In Allen County State Route 117 in the...
Obituary for Jimmie Lee “Jim” Morehart
Jimmie Lee “Jim” Morehart, 89 of Jenera passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his residence. Jim was born in Mt. Blanchard, Ohio on June 2, 1933 to the late Ralph R. and Goldie Mae (Lewis) Morehart. On April 4, 1952, he married his High School sweetheart, Jean Brown and she survives. Mr. Morehart is also survived by his son, James Morehart of Van Buren and three daughters; Andrea (Dean) McCullough of Mt. Victory, Peggy Jo (John) Meents of Jenera, Lori A. (Kent) McMillen of Dublin. Jim is also survived by his “daughter of the heart” Xinia Montano Alvarez of San Jose, Costa Rica, grandchildren; Carrie (Kenneth) Berlin, Craig (Kathryn) McMillen, Jay (Cassandra) Meents, Maelyda (Pete) Fagan, Emily (Adam) Greer, Charles (Samantha) McCullough, Michael McCullough, Alishia (Levi) Beagle, Paden (Chelsi) Morehart, Matthew (Leah) Morehart, great-grandchildren; Beckett and Tatum Berlin, Camryn McMillen, Grace Anne, Anna Belle and Lydia Meents, Myron Greer, Claire, Brooklyn, Addie Lou and Graham McCullough, Owen and Lane Beagle, June and Callen Morehart and Benjamin Morehart. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Morehart, and granddaughter, Sarah McCullough. He was a 1951 graduate of Mt. Blanchard High School where he played 4 years on the varsity football team. Jim was a farmer, raising Hampshire hogs with his wife, Jean. He also worked as a pressman at The Courier. Jim was very active in the Hampshire Hog Breeders and exhibited hogs at the state fair from 1957 until 1983, and had a grand champion Hampshire boar in 1962. He also conducted an annual production sale. Jim also sold Garst Seed Products and was a charter member of the Hancock County Pork Producers where he was very active. Jim and Jean worked with state pork producers to implement a “certified meat sire” program to produce a higher percentage of lean pork. He also judged swine shows for 15 years in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Jim served on the Hancock County Fair Board, Arlington Local School Board from 1974-1981, the Ohio Hampshire Association and served on the Jenera Elevator Board and as a 4-H Advisor. He was also a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher. Jim received the Pork Industry Excellence Award in 2003 and was inducted into the Hancock County Ag Hall of Fame in 2012. He enjoyed his grandchildren’s athletic events and also Ohio University basketball games with Gerald Inbody, Lee Anderson and Dean Biery and Detroit Tiger Baseball. Jim also enjoyed coon hunting, dance lessons and Promise Keepers. Visitation for Jim will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Arlington United Methodist Church. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jim to the Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Good Works, PO Box 4, Athens, OH 45701. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.
Findlay OSHP Post Announces Dispatcher of The Year
Findlay – Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Ashlee Tyree has been selected as the 2022 Dispatcher of the Year at the Findlay Dispatch Center. Dispatcher Tyree has also been selected as the 2022 Dispatcher of the year for the Findlay District. Tyree, 37, was honored in recognition of outstanding...
Lima Post of OSHP Announces Trooper of the Year
(Lima) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenton J. Gibson has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post. The selection of Trooper Kenton J. Gibson, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Lima Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Lima Post, chose Trooper Gibson based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Ohio Tech Day Shows Local Students Opportunities
Marion Technical College was proud to host students from Tri-Rivers Career Center and Delaware Area Career Center for them to get hands-on experience in these fields during CyberSecurity Awareness Month. Dozens of students tried their hands at local projects including programming Raspberry Pi, a computer the size of a credit...
Kenton City School Board To Meet Tonight
Kenton City Schools Board of Education will meet tonight. Several items on the agenda include approving the written resignation of KHS Social Studies Teacher Dustin Clapsaddle effective November 18th. Also for board approval is the written retirement resignation of Amy Long. Amy has been with Kenton City Schools for 39...
Hardin County Board of Elections Meeting
The Hardin County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in their office in the courthouse for the Official Canvass of the November 8, 2022 General Election. In addition, the board will conduct regular business, including approval of the minutes of the November 8, 2022 Election Day meeting and approving bills.
