Hardin County Wildlife Officer Ryan Kennedy Speaks to Rotary
Hardin County Wildlife Officer, Ryan Kennedy, spoke to the Kenton Rotary Club about nuisance wildlife. Officer Kennedy provide the club with tips to avoid attracting unwanted wildlife. Keeping food or potential food sources inaccessible is key. Keeping bird feeders where other wildlife cannot reach it, keep pet food inside an in a container with a tight fitting lid. If the opportunistic wildlife do not smell the food or food waste they may move along quickly.
Lima Post of OSHP Announces Trooper of the Year
(Lima) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenton J. Gibson has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post. The selection of Trooper Kenton J. Gibson, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Lima Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Lima Post, chose Trooper Gibson based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Lima man declared competent in alleged assault of mother
LIMA — A Lima man was declared competent to stand trial Monday morning for allegedly assaulting his mother in September. Travis Friend, 21, is accused of assaulting the woman on Sept. 18 with a weapon, and is charged with two counts of felonious assault — a felony of the second degree.
Findlay OSHP Post Announces Dispatcher of The Year
Findlay – Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Ashlee Tyree has been selected as the 2022 Dispatcher of the Year at the Findlay Dispatch Center. Dispatcher Tyree has also been selected as the 2022 Dispatcher of the year for the Findlay District. Tyree, 37, was honored in recognition of outstanding...
Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
BHS student charged with assault
A 14-year-old Bellefontaine student was charged with assault after an incident after school Tuesday. The altercation took place outside the main entrance to the high school. A video camera caught the whole thing. After reviewing the footage, a Bellefontaine administrator contacted the Bellefontaine Police Department who then agreed, after reviewing...
Lima man ran from, threatened bond company
LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
One killed in Troy head-on collision
Investigators found what they suspect to be drug paraphernalia inside the Honda. This incident remains under investigation
Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
Man on probation who forged medical documents gets second chance
LIMA — A Lima man on community control received a second chance on Friday after submitting forged hospital documentation to excuse missing a week of meeting with his parole officer. Jarius Ward, 34, will receive an additional year on top of his three year probation sentence ordered in March...
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
Kenton 1st Graders meet WIGs
First grade students at Kenton Elementary School celebrated meeting their Wildly Important Goals (WIGs) The first grade academic goal is based on flashcards for the first quarter. To celebrate, students had a snack with their classes, then had a glow-in-the-dark dance party.
Lakeview man gets 6th OVI
A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A bail bond agency is trying to get the bond back on a person that was on the run for the past year. 30-year-old Jaquaveius Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court after being indicted on three counts, including felonious assault and trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff's Department and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force teamed up with the U.S. Marshal Service in the investigation and arrest. The bail bond agency is trying to get $150,000 reimbursed. Harvey is awaiting his first court date.
Obituary for Jimmie Lee “Jim” Morehart
Jimmie Lee “Jim” Morehart, 89 of Jenera passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his residence. Jim was born in Mt. Blanchard, Ohio on June 2, 1933 to the late Ralph R. and Goldie Mae (Lewis) Morehart. On April 4, 1952, he married his High School sweetheart, Jean Brown and she survives. Mr. Morehart is also survived by his son, James Morehart of Van Buren and three daughters; Andrea (Dean) McCullough of Mt. Victory, Peggy Jo (John) Meents of Jenera, Lori A. (Kent) McMillen of Dublin. Jim is also survived by his “daughter of the heart” Xinia Montano Alvarez of San Jose, Costa Rica, grandchildren; Carrie (Kenneth) Berlin, Craig (Kathryn) McMillen, Jay (Cassandra) Meents, Maelyda (Pete) Fagan, Emily (Adam) Greer, Charles (Samantha) McCullough, Michael McCullough, Alishia (Levi) Beagle, Paden (Chelsi) Morehart, Matthew (Leah) Morehart, great-grandchildren; Beckett and Tatum Berlin, Camryn McMillen, Grace Anne, Anna Belle and Lydia Meents, Myron Greer, Claire, Brooklyn, Addie Lou and Graham McCullough, Owen and Lane Beagle, June and Callen Morehart and Benjamin Morehart. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Morehart, and granddaughter, Sarah McCullough. He was a 1951 graduate of Mt. Blanchard High School where he played 4 years on the varsity football team. Jim was a farmer, raising Hampshire hogs with his wife, Jean. He also worked as a pressman at The Courier. Jim was very active in the Hampshire Hog Breeders and exhibited hogs at the state fair from 1957 until 1983, and had a grand champion Hampshire boar in 1962. He also conducted an annual production sale. Jim also sold Garst Seed Products and was a charter member of the Hancock County Pork Producers where he was very active. Jim and Jean worked with state pork producers to implement a “certified meat sire” program to produce a higher percentage of lean pork. He also judged swine shows for 15 years in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Jim served on the Hancock County Fair Board, Arlington Local School Board from 1974-1981, the Ohio Hampshire Association and served on the Jenera Elevator Board and as a 4-H Advisor. He was also a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher. Jim received the Pork Industry Excellence Award in 2003 and was inducted into the Hancock County Ag Hall of Fame in 2012. He enjoyed his grandchildren’s athletic events and also Ohio University basketball games with Gerald Inbody, Lee Anderson and Dean Biery and Detroit Tiger Baseball. Jim also enjoyed coon hunting, dance lessons and Promise Keepers. Visitation for Jim will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Arlington United Methodist Church. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jim to the Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Good Works, PO Box 4, Athens, OH 45701. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.
Ohio Tech Day Shows Local Students Opportunities
Marion Technical College was proud to host students from Tri-Rivers Career Center and Delaware Area Career Center for them to get hands-on experience in these fields during CyberSecurity Awareness Month. Dozens of students tried their hands at local projects including programming Raspberry Pi, a computer the size of a credit...
‘More than a terrible mistake’: Howard gets 15 to life for 2019 murder
LIMA — A Lima man will serve 15 years to life in prison for murder during a 2019 robbery. Na’Zier Howard, 20, received a life sentence for the murder of Kevonta Cowan in December 2021, but will be eligible for parole after 15 years. He is currently serving a 14-year sentence for robbing Hermies Party Shop and Little Casesars in January 2020, which will be consecutive to his murder sentence.
