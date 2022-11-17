Read full article on original website
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Taylor Swift tour tickets listed for as much as $22,000 as Ticketmaster crashes
Millions of fans try to snap up presale tickets to singer’s 2023 Eras tour in the US, with Ticketmaster’s website facing ‘historically unprecedented demand’
Bruce Springsteen Responds to $5,000 Ticket Prices: “Any Complaints on the Way Out, You Can Have Your Money Back”
Several months after Ticketmaster employed “dynamic pricing,” resulting in some tickets reaching as high as $5,000 apiece, Bruce Springsteen has addressed the controversial surge in ticket pricing around his upcoming 2023 tour with the E Street Band. “What I do is a very simple thing,” Springsteen told Rolling...
Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle
(UPDATE: 11/17/22 AT 5:30 P.M. ET): Ticketmaster has canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated and record-breaking Eras Tour, which was set to begin on Nov. 18. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted on the evening of Nov. 17. It is unclear what will happen to the few remaining tickets.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Ticketmaster Disaster: It ‘Pisses Me Off’
Swifties have long awaited a new tour from “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift, 32, but getting tickets to her Eras tour proved to be a disaster. After two presales, Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the general on-sale for Taylor’s tour due to the “extraordinarily high demands”. Fans who didn’t get tickets were devastated, and those who were able to get tickets were upset about the hoops they had to jump through to do it.
Ticketmaster expected 1.5 million 'verified' Taylor Swift fans on the site but 14 million people were trying to get tickets, Live Nation chairman says: 'We could have filled 900 stadiums'
Ticketmaster was only supposed to be opened to 1.5 million "verified" Taylor Swift fans for presale. Live Nation's chairman said 14 million people tried to get tickets, and could've filled 900 stadiums. Greg Maffei said the company is "sympathetic" to fans for long wait times and website issues. Ticketmaster's presale...
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's tour due to "extraordinarily high demands"
After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
Already under scrutiny, Ticketmaster cancels general sales for Taylor Swift tour
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Already under fire from U.S. lawmakers over its influence on the live music industry, Ticketmaster said Thursday it is canceling upcoming ticket sales for the general public to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour. The company said it will not put the tickets on sale Friday as planned,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift’s reign of chaos continues as Swifties discover if they have tour presale access
Taylor Swift’s fandom was sent into another state of chaos — a regular occurrence ever since her tenth studio album Midnights came out — following news that Ticketmaster had begun sending out emails for The Eras Tour presale. Swift announced The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, and...
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans after the singer slammed the company over Eras Tour ticket sales chaos
Swifties were outraged on Thursday after Ticketmaster canceled general ticket sales for Swift's The Eras Tour over "high demands."
Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco
The DOJ is investigating Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, for its snafu regarding ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.... The post Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco appeared first on Outsider.
Taylor Swift Is Angry After Ticketmaster Fiasco: Singer Speaks Out After Tour On-Sale Canceled
Taylor Swift has finally spoken to fans after technical issues at Ticketmaster thwarted her on-sale date for the Eras Tour. The singer shares fans' anger and frustration, but has not yet offered a resolution. In a note shared to social media, Swift starts by saying that in recent years, she...
Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift tour meltdown exposes the secrets of a broken system
Ticketmaster is, yet again, pointing blame at literally everyone but itself after the latest debacle involving tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 “Eras” concert tour. On Thursday, after days of frustration and confusion, Ticketmaster announced it was straight up canceling the planned public ticket sale as a result of “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.” Perhaps the de facto monopoly ought to reflect upon this line from America’s current No. 1 song, “Anti-Hero:” “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”
Taylor Swift Tickets Sold Out before General Public Sale Could Start
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans were left disappointed when Ticketmaster abruptly canceled the general public sale of tickets to the “Eras” tour. The disastrous presale was only the beginning. After days of fans complaining about website crashes, glitches, and other complications while trying to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour, Ticketmaster abruptly announced that general public tickets, which were set to go on sale today, are no longer available.
'SNKRS app really pulling a Ticketmaster right now': Nike botches new Air Jordan 1 'Lost and Found' drop and infuriates sneakerheads
Frustrated collectors took to Twitter on Saturday to compare the sneaker drop to Ticketmaster's chaotic ticket sale for Taylor Swift's tour.
Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations
NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday’s Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. ″‘All Too Well 10’ is the song I’m the most...
