Hardin County Wildlife Officer Ryan Kennedy Speaks to Rotary
Hardin County Wildlife Officer, Ryan Kennedy, spoke to the Kenton Rotary Club about nuisance wildlife. Officer Kennedy provide the club with tips to avoid attracting unwanted wildlife. Keeping food or potential food sources inaccessible is key. Keeping bird feeders where other wildlife cannot reach it, keep pet food inside an in a container with a tight fitting lid. If the opportunistic wildlife do not smell the food or food waste they may move along quickly.
ODOT Announces Road Construction Projects
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced Road Construction in our region. In Hardin County State Route 67 in the city of Kenton, between Wayne St. and Barron Street, will close on Monday, Nov. 21, for 180 days for storm sewer replacement. In Allen County State Route 117 in the...
Hardin County Ag Hall Of Fame Honorees
The Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 honorees to be inducted at the nineteenth annual Agriculture Hall of Fame recognition banquet. The 2022 inductees include: Gerald E. Althauser, J. Roger Crates, William Griffith, Dr. William Martin Miller, and Thomas E. Wilcox, Sr. The banquet will be held on Tuesday, December 6th, beginning at 6:30 pm at St. John’s Evangelical Church on East Carrol Street in Kenton. The public is invited to honor these inductees and their families, and to recognize their many accomplishments. The purpose of the county Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding agricultural contributions by Hardin County people and to honor those who have brought distinction to themselves and the agricultural industry.
Lima Post of OSHP Announces Trooper of the Year
(Lima) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenton J. Gibson has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post. The selection of Trooper Kenton J. Gibson, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Lima Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Lima Post, chose Trooper Gibson based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Kenton 1st Graders meet WIGs
First grade students at Kenton Elementary School celebrated meeting their Wildly Important Goals (WIGs) The first grade academic goal is based on flashcards for the first quarter. To celebrate, students had a snack with their classes, then had a glow-in-the-dark dance party.
Submitted Article From Hardin County United Way Director Sean Beck
I know this is a busy season for many, which is also true for the United Way. We are well into our annual fundraising campaign and are in a season of transition. The most significant change for us this year is the addition of me! I am writing to you as the new Executive Director of the United Way of Hardin County. Coming into the role mid-campaign hasn’t been easy, but it truly has been an incredible experience.
Kenton City School Board To Meet Tonight
Kenton City Schools Board of Education will meet tonight. Several items on the agenda include approving the written resignation of KHS Social Studies Teacher Dustin Clapsaddle effective November 18th. Also for board approval is the written retirement resignation of Amy Long. Amy has been with Kenton City Schools for 39...
Ohio Tech Day Shows Local Students Opportunities
Marion Technical College was proud to host students from Tri-Rivers Career Center and Delaware Area Career Center for them to get hands-on experience in these fields during CyberSecurity Awareness Month. Dozens of students tried their hands at local projects including programming Raspberry Pi, a computer the size of a credit...
Hardin County Board of Elections Meeting
The Hardin County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in their office in the courthouse for the Official Canvass of the November 8, 2022 General Election. In addition, the board will conduct regular business, including approval of the minutes of the November 8, 2022 Election Day meeting and approving bills.
Obituary for Pamela “Pam” Sue (Ankrom) McIver
Pam passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Hardin Memorial Hospital after a near yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Pam was born in Logan, OH on February 6, 1965 to Darlene (West) and Wilner Ankrom who survive in Kenton. She married Mark McIver on July 11, 2002 and he survives in Columbus. Also surviving is a sister; Penny Reynolds of Kenton, daughter; Jessica (Roberto) Delgado and two granddaughters; Mckinzy, Marrisa and Jasmin Delgado, mother and father-in-law; Willard (Bo) and Emily McIver, niece; Charity (James) Aaron, nephews; Joseph (Tasia) Moore and Christopher Reynolds and their children.
