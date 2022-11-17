I know this is a busy season for many, which is also true for the United Way. We are well into our annual fundraising campaign and are in a season of transition. The most significant change for us this year is the addition of me! I am writing to you as the new Executive Director of the United Way of Hardin County. Coming into the role mid-campaign hasn’t been easy, but it truly has been an incredible experience.

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO