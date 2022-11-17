The Nebraska men's basketball team returns to action Sunday afternoon as the Huskers host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff between the Huskers and Golden Lions is set for 2:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on BTN and carried on the Huskers' Radio Network. Tickets for Sunday's game are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, contacting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Kids Zone in the North Concourse will be open prior to Sunday's, providing a family-friendly area prior to tipoff.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO