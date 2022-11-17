ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

huskers.com

Huskers Drop Final Home Game to Badgers

A late-game score pushed Wisconsin to a 15-14 victory over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium, after the Badgers' Graham Mertz punched in a one-yard rushing touchdown with 35 seconds left. It was the third score of the half for Wisconsin who scored all 15 points in the latter after being shutout...
MADISON, WI
huskers.com

Huskers Return Home for Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday

The Nebraska men's basketball team returns to action Sunday afternoon as the Huskers host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff between the Huskers and Golden Lions is set for 2:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on BTN and carried on the Huskers' Radio Network. Tickets for Sunday's game are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, contacting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Kids Zone in the North Concourse will be open prior to Sunday's, providing a family-friendly area prior to tipoff.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Complete Omaha Sweep

Lincoln - The Nebraska swimming and diving team swept Omaha on Friday with a well-rounded 225-74 victory. The Huskers won all 16 events with 11 different swimmers and divers achieving individual titles at the Devaney Center Natatorium. Emily Haimes cruised to her third-straight 100 butterfly win, clocking a 56.22. The...
OMAHA, NE

