Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football News

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Week 13

Where are all the top teams in the Week 13 Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings. Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Troy 39; South Carolina...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
The Comeback

College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper

Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious. The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen. At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism Read more... The post College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved

For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
