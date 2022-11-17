Read full article on original website
Hardin County Wildlife Officer Ryan Kennedy Speaks to Rotary
Hardin County Wildlife Officer, Ryan Kennedy, spoke to the Kenton Rotary Club about nuisance wildlife. Officer Kennedy provide the club with tips to avoid attracting unwanted wildlife. Keeping food or potential food sources inaccessible is key. Keeping bird feeders where other wildlife cannot reach it, keep pet food inside an in a container with a tight fitting lid. If the opportunistic wildlife do not smell the food or food waste they may move along quickly.
Lima Post of OSHP Announces Trooper of the Year
(Lima) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenton J. Gibson has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post. The selection of Trooper Kenton J. Gibson, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Lima Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Lima Post, chose Trooper Gibson based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Crash that Injured Officer
Toledo, OH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on eastbound U.S. Route 24 near state milepost 64. At the time of the crash, a Trooper from the Toledo Post was investigating a previous crash when his patrol car was struck. The patrol...
Three injured in school bus crash in Marion
CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
Multiple departments provide aid to residential fire in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - A house was destroyed and the homeowner was injured in an overnight fire near Beaverdam. Firefighters received a call of a residential fire at 9100 Bucher Road around 2 a.m. The two occupants were injured, one is in the intensive care unit, the other was treated for minor injuries. The homeowner credits his CPAP machine for waking him up when the power cut out. The blaze set a neighboring building on fire, which rekindled this morning around 8 o'clock. Beaverdam called in mutual aid from Cairo, Bluffton, and Bath Township to help with the fire.
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
Findlay OSHP Post Announces Dispatcher of The Year
Findlay – Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Ashlee Tyree has been selected as the 2022 Dispatcher of the Year at the Findlay Dispatch Center. Dispatcher Tyree has also been selected as the 2022 Dispatcher of the year for the Findlay District. Tyree, 37, was honored in recognition of outstanding...
Ohio woman killed in head-on crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio woman was killed and three others were injured Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Erie Township. Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo, Ohio was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening, Nov. 19 when another vehicle that was attempting to pass a car in front of it had entered oncoming traffic and collided with her vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Four names on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario. Richard Kiser—56...
MARMET contributes more reward money for the capture of Marquis DeShun Adams
MARION—The Marion Police Department would like to announce that the MARMET Drug Task Force Board of Directors has decided to contribute an additional $2,500.00 to the $5,000 reward being offered by the U.S. Marshal’s Office for information that leads to the arrest of Marquis DeShun Adams in this case. There is a currently a warrant out for Adams’ arrest for homicide.
Multiple fire departments called to fight barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fully engulfed barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., the St. Marys Fire Department was called out to 17420 Koenig Road after the homeowners saw their barn on fire. The barn was filled with equipment. St. Marys Township, Celina, New Knoxville, and Buckland departments were called in to help fight the fire. St. Marys Fire Chief says the barn and the contents are considered total losses. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Hardin County Ag Hall Of Fame Honorees
The Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 honorees to be inducted at the nineteenth annual Agriculture Hall of Fame recognition banquet. The 2022 inductees include: Gerald E. Althauser, J. Roger Crates, William Griffith, Dr. William Martin Miller, and Thomas E. Wilcox, Sr. The banquet will be held on Tuesday, December 6th, beginning at 6:30 pm at St. John’s Evangelical Church on East Carrol Street in Kenton. The public is invited to honor these inductees and their families, and to recognize their many accomplishments. The purpose of the county Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding agricultural contributions by Hardin County people and to honor those who have brought distinction to themselves and the agricultural industry.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Windle, according to a Facebook post. Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny. If you have any information related to Windle, call or text Crime Stoppers at...
Crews respond to a ‘fully engulfed’ barn fire in Auglaize County
SAINT MARYS — Auglaize County crews were called to a barn fire early Saturday morning. A barn on the 17000 block of Koenig Road in Saint Marys was “fully engulfed” in flames, Auglaize County dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Auglaize County and Saint Marys Fire responded...
Submitted Article From Hardin County United Way Director Sean Beck
I know this is a busy season for many, which is also true for the United Way. We are well into our annual fundraising campaign and are in a season of transition. The most significant change for us this year is the addition of me! I am writing to you as the new Executive Director of the United Way of Hardin County. Coming into the role mid-campaign hasn’t been easy, but it truly has been an incredible experience.
Loudonville men involved in fatal Holmes County crash Friday morning
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Lakeville woman was killed and two Loudonville men injured in a Friday morning crash in Holmes County, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Elaine Mikus, 77, of Lakeville, was killed in the crash, the Patrol stated.
TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
One person shot, one stabbed in two weekend incidents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred over the weekend, which resulted in the hospitalization of two individuals for non-life threatening injuries. On Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue in central Toledo shortly after 7 p.m. regarding a stabbing....
Obituary for Jimmie Lee “Jim” Morehart
Jimmie Lee “Jim” Morehart, 89 of Jenera passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his residence. Jim was born in Mt. Blanchard, Ohio on June 2, 1933 to the late Ralph R. and Goldie Mae (Lewis) Morehart. On April 4, 1952, he married his High School sweetheart, Jean Brown and she survives. Mr. Morehart is also survived by his son, James Morehart of Van Buren and three daughters; Andrea (Dean) McCullough of Mt. Victory, Peggy Jo (John) Meents of Jenera, Lori A. (Kent) McMillen of Dublin. Jim is also survived by his “daughter of the heart” Xinia Montano Alvarez of San Jose, Costa Rica, grandchildren; Carrie (Kenneth) Berlin, Craig (Kathryn) McMillen, Jay (Cassandra) Meents, Maelyda (Pete) Fagan, Emily (Adam) Greer, Charles (Samantha) McCullough, Michael McCullough, Alishia (Levi) Beagle, Paden (Chelsi) Morehart, Matthew (Leah) Morehart, great-grandchildren; Beckett and Tatum Berlin, Camryn McMillen, Grace Anne, Anna Belle and Lydia Meents, Myron Greer, Claire, Brooklyn, Addie Lou and Graham McCullough, Owen and Lane Beagle, June and Callen Morehart and Benjamin Morehart. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Morehart, and granddaughter, Sarah McCullough. He was a 1951 graduate of Mt. Blanchard High School where he played 4 years on the varsity football team. Jim was a farmer, raising Hampshire hogs with his wife, Jean. He also worked as a pressman at The Courier. Jim was very active in the Hampshire Hog Breeders and exhibited hogs at the state fair from 1957 until 1983, and had a grand champion Hampshire boar in 1962. He also conducted an annual production sale. Jim also sold Garst Seed Products and was a charter member of the Hancock County Pork Producers where he was very active. Jim and Jean worked with state pork producers to implement a “certified meat sire” program to produce a higher percentage of lean pork. He also judged swine shows for 15 years in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Jim served on the Hancock County Fair Board, Arlington Local School Board from 1974-1981, the Ohio Hampshire Association and served on the Jenera Elevator Board and as a 4-H Advisor. He was also a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher. Jim received the Pork Industry Excellence Award in 2003 and was inducted into the Hancock County Ag Hall of Fame in 2012. He enjoyed his grandchildren’s athletic events and also Ohio University basketball games with Gerald Inbody, Lee Anderson and Dean Biery and Detroit Tiger Baseball. Jim also enjoyed coon hunting, dance lessons and Promise Keepers. Visitation for Jim will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Arlington United Methodist Church. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jim to the Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Good Works, PO Box 4, Athens, OH 45701. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.
