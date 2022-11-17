ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Study ranks Arkansas No. 2 for drone readiness

According to a new study, Arkansas is one of the most drone-friendly states in the nation. The Mercatus Center, a nonprofit think tank at George Mason University, recently released “Is Your State Ready for Drone Commerce?” a research study of how prepared each state is for commercial drone services. In the survey, Arkansas was tied (with North Dakota) for the second most drone-friendly state in the country.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs notebook: Maui Invitational preview, including Arkansas-Louisville matchup, scouting reports, and Razor-focus

LITTLE ROCK — The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Hawaii on Friday for the Maui Invitational, a three-day, three-game tournament that annually offers a loaded 8-team field which means opportunities for Eric Musselman’s team to earn its first significant resume wins of the season before the calendar turns the page to December.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas alum Amon Kemboi joins professional track club

Arkansas graduate Amon Kemboi, who earned six All-America honors as a Razorback, announced he has joined the professional group coached by UA alum Alistair Cragg in North Carolina. Kemboi is among four post-collegiate signings this year for Puma Elite Running as he joins Ehab El-Sandali (Iona), Jess Lawson (Stanford), and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’

This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results

The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
OXFORD, MS
nwahomepage.com

Musselman after Hoop Hogs sign two 2023 5-star prospects: “We’re not recruiting anybody else from that class, for sure.”

LITTLE ROCK — After a year-long heavy pursuit of class of 2023 high school prospects that culminated in two letter-of-intent signatures in a recent three-day span, the Arkansas Razorbacks have wrapped up the high school portion of their 2023 signing class endeavors as the next focus will be on the transfer portal and younger high school recruits.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansasrazorbacks.com

MBB Preview: #9 Arkansas vs Louisville at Maui

Who: #9/10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Louisville Cardinals (0-3, 0-0 ACC) What: Razorback opener at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. When: Monday – Nov. 21 – Noon (HT) / 4:00 pm (CT) Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center) How (to follow):. – Video: ESPN2 (Dan...
LOUISVILLE, KY
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Shipes Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

One day after playing her final match at Barnhill Arena, graduate middle blocker Tatum Shipes has been tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. The honor is Shipes’ first at Arkansas, the Hogs’ second weekly award this season, and the first Defensive Player of the Week...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Neighbors - What's Next?

Arkansas women’s basketball is a program on the rise. Need proof? Look no further than all the things Mike Neighbors has accomplished as he begins Year 6 at the helm of the Razorbacks. There were those two top-five wins over UConn and Baylor — two of the four such...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Outsider.com

WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage

There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
BENTON, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy