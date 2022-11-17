Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Arkansas running back James Jointer to enter transfer portal
Freshman running back James Jointer has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Players can officially begin entering the portal on December 5th, but Jointer announced his plans to do so with a statement on his Twitter account. Jointer appeared in one game for the Razorbacks this season, recording three...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
talkbusiness.net
Study ranks Arkansas No. 2 for drone readiness
According to a new study, Arkansas is one of the most drone-friendly states in the nation. The Mercatus Center, a nonprofit think tank at George Mason University, recently released “Is Your State Ready for Drone Commerce?” a research study of how prepared each state is for commercial drone services. In the survey, Arkansas was tied (with North Dakota) for the second most drone-friendly state in the country.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: Maui Invitational preview, including Arkansas-Louisville matchup, scouting reports, and Razor-focus
LITTLE ROCK — The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Hawaii on Friday for the Maui Invitational, a three-day, three-game tournament that annually offers a loaded 8-team field which means opportunities for Eric Musselman’s team to earn its first significant resume wins of the season before the calendar turns the page to December.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas alum Amon Kemboi joins professional track club
Arkansas graduate Amon Kemboi, who earned six All-America honors as a Razorback, announced he has joined the professional group coached by UA alum Alistair Cragg in North Carolina. Kemboi is among four post-collegiate signings this year for Puma Elite Running as he joins Ehab El-Sandali (Iona), Jess Lawson (Stanford), and...
KTLO
Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’
This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
Arkansas signee Baye Fall plays in front of Razorbacks fans but loses battle to Link Academy
By Steve Andrews FORT SMITH, Ark. – It was the first “Homecoming” of sorts for the newly signed 5-Star future darling of the Arkansas men’s basketball program. Just four days after putting his signature on a Letter of Intent to play for the Razorbacks next season, 6-foot-11, 205-pound Baye ...
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results
The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
nwahomepage.com
Musselman after Hoop Hogs sign two 2023 5-star prospects: “We’re not recruiting anybody else from that class, for sure.”
LITTLE ROCK — After a year-long heavy pursuit of class of 2023 high school prospects that culminated in two letter-of-intent signatures in a recent three-day span, the Arkansas Razorbacks have wrapped up the high school portion of their 2023 signing class endeavors as the next focus will be on the transfer portal and younger high school recruits.
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Arkansas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-3, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Arkansas (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:00 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Razorbacks:. - Rankings:. - Team Leaders:. ArkansasLouisville. Points.
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #9 Arkansas vs Louisville at Maui
Who: #9/10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Louisville Cardinals (0-3, 0-0 ACC) What: Razorback opener at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. When: Monday – Nov. 21 – Noon (HT) / 4:00 pm (CT) Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center) How (to follow):. – Video: ESPN2 (Dan...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Shipes Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
One day after playing her final match at Barnhill Arena, graduate middle blocker Tatum Shipes has been tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. The honor is Shipes’ first at Arkansas, the Hogs’ second weekly award this season, and the first Defensive Player of the Week...
nwahomepage.com
Analysis with scouting reports on Arkansas’ two class of 2023 5-star basketball signees
LITTLE ROCK — With Arkansas’ commitment/signing announcement from 2023 5-star prospect Baye Fall on Tuesday to add to the Razorbacks’ signing of 2023 5-star prospect Layden Blocker on Saturday, it points the program into the direction of perhaps piecing together its third national top 5 recruiting class in the last four recruiting cycles.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Neighbors - What's Next?
Arkansas women’s basketball is a program on the rise. Need proof? Look no further than all the things Mike Neighbors has accomplished as he begins Year 6 at the helm of the Razorbacks. There were those two top-five wins over UConn and Baylor — two of the four such...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Elite Again: Arkansas Wins Shootout, Advances to Second Straight NCAA Quarterfinal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer will make its second straight Elite 8 appearance after advancing past Memphis in penalty kicks, 3-2, in the third round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday night at Razorback Field. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara sealed the thrilling win after saving the Tiger’s fifth penalty attempt.
Washington Examiner
Bonus checks: Arkansas teachers to receive one-time $1,500 payments just in time for holidays
Arkansas teachers can expect a bonus check of $1,500 just in time for the holidays. The checks, approved in May, are aimed to provide relief for teachers working during the pandemic and transitioning to remote learning. The $1,500 bonus payments are targeted at Fort Smith Public Schools teachers, according to Talk Business.
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
Nobody Played Defense, but Giving Up 703 Yards Interesting
Yeah, it may have been a blowout but Hogs' defense was dominated.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rocket Sanders' long TD run helps Arkansas extend its big lead against Ole Miss
Arkansas has been absolutely dominant Saturday night against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks have controlled the game on both sides of the ball and lead 42-6 early in he 3rd quarter. The star for the Arkansas offense in the game has been Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. The sophomore running back...
