Aurora, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man injured in West Michigan crash

MASON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSNF/KODE) — A Missouri man lost control of his truck while trying to avoid a different incident and struck a tree in Mason Township, Michigan on Friday night (11/18). The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a truck pulling a camper trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 12.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income

JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
JOPLIN, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch

Basketball season is underway in Missouri. Below are the area’s Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch this year. It feels like he’s been in high school forever at this point. He’s been a mainstay in Republic’s rotation since his freshman year, growing from an elite defender and catch-and-shoot threat into an elite two-way point guard. As a junior he averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists. He’s one of the preseason clubhouse leaders for COC Player of the Year.
MISSOURI STATE
Laclede Record

Carthage uses turnovers to get past Lebanon in quarterfinal round

Another football season ended for the Lebanon High School on Saturday afternoon as the Carthage Tigers used the turnover battle to their advantage, winning 35-14 in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. With the loss, it marks five of the past six years the season has ended in the quarterfinal round.
LEBANON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: business owners charged, time capsule preserved

LAMAR, Mo. – A married couple who operate a Lamar, Missouri business are now both charged with stealing. Denis and Brenda Masters own and operate “The Rustic Barn Flea Market” in Lamar. Authorities had previously charged Denis Masters with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of payments and goods. Now the prosecutor has added two felony stealing charges against both Denis and his wife Brenda. Click here for more information about this story.
LAMAR, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after noon. The...
BOLIVAR, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Abuse victim claims Kanakuk committed fraud in settlement talks

Story updated Nov. 21 3:30 p.m. A man who was sexually abused while attending Kanakuk Kamps as a child has sued the organization claiming they were not told about his abuser’s history before the family agreed to a legal settlement which included a non-disclosure agreement. The suit filed in...
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tow truck driver laid to rest, Funeral Procession led by first responders and tow trucks

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Anderson, Missouri, Ozark Funeral Home held services for a young tow truck driver that was killed in a single vehicle tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin on Tuesday morning. Bradley Skaggs, 18, was a lifelong McDonald County resident. His family had asked that tow truck operators and first responders lead...
ANDERSON, MO

