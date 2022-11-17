Read full article on original website
Church hosts Thanksgiving basket benefit event
A local church is doing its best to make sure the Joplin community has a great Thanksgiving. KOAM's Amber Jenkins has the latest.
Motorcycle ride benefits Ashley Bush’s family
The cold temperatures on Saturday did not stop people from gathering for the Border Riders benefit ride for Ashley Bush, maiden name Boone.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man injured in West Michigan crash
MASON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSNF/KODE) — A Missouri man lost control of his truck while trying to avoid a different incident and struck a tree in Mason Township, Michigan on Friday night (11/18). The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a truck pulling a camper trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 12.
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
Kansas City Southern Holiday Express returns after 2 year break
JOPLIN METRO AREA — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express returns to the region! After a two-year hiatus due to health concerns the train formerly known as the “Santa Express” will make a stop in Pittsburg, Kan. WHAT: KCS Holiday Express WHERE: Pittsburg, Kan., Elm & Monroe WHEN: Dec. 10, 4:00 p.m. WHO: Santa and all his Reindeer! HOW MUCH:...
KYTV
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
Love Breakfast? Iconic Missouri Restaurant Has GIANT Size Options
Breakfast, the most important meal of the day, is taken very seriously at the iconic Missouri restaurant. You will never leave hungry after visiting Bill Gail's Restaurant in Branson and the Ozarks. This restaurant is known for its plate-size pancakes and other massive portions whether you are eating breakfast or lunch.
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
Ozark Sports Zone
Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch
Basketball season is underway in Missouri. Below are the area’s Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch this year. It feels like he’s been in high school forever at this point. He’s been a mainstay in Republic’s rotation since his freshman year, growing from an elite defender and catch-and-shoot threat into an elite two-way point guard. As a junior he averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists. He’s one of the preseason clubhouse leaders for COC Player of the Year.
KYTV
New sports facility in north Springfield holds grand opening
Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees temperatures warming back up through the weekend and early next week with sunshine returning to the Ozarks. While Thanksgiving week starts dry, we are keeping an eye on a storm system that wants to work in on Thanksgiving Day.
Laclede Record
Carthage uses turnovers to get past Lebanon in quarterfinal round
Another football season ended for the Lebanon High School on Saturday afternoon as the Carthage Tigers used the turnover battle to their advantage, winning 35-14 in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. With the loss, it marks five of the past six years the season has ended in the quarterfinal round.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: business owners charged, time capsule preserved
LAMAR, Mo. – A married couple who operate a Lamar, Missouri business are now both charged with stealing. Denis and Brenda Masters own and operate “The Rustic Barn Flea Market” in Lamar. Authorities had previously charged Denis Masters with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of payments and goods. Now the prosecutor has added two felony stealing charges against both Denis and his wife Brenda. Click here for more information about this story.
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after noon. The...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Abuse victim claims Kanakuk committed fraud in settlement talks
Story updated Nov. 21 3:30 p.m. A man who was sexually abused while attending Kanakuk Kamps as a child has sued the organization claiming they were not told about his abuser’s history before the family agreed to a legal settlement which included a non-disclosure agreement. The suit filed in...
Two people dead in Branson shooting, Taney Co. Sheriff investigating
The Taney County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a home Friday.
Police: Fatal crash in McDonald County claims one life
One man is dead following a November 20th crash near Route E just 7 miles northeast of Bella Vista, Arkansas in McDonald County.
Message from Bradley Skaggs Family; Tow truck driver died Tuesday
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Bradley E. Skaggs, 18, of Lanagan, Mo. died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 of injuries in a tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin, Mo. The EMS and Towing Community across the region habe been expressing heartfelt condolences. The family ask that as many can, come to services on Saturday morning. Message from Bradley’s family: First, and foremost...
Tow truck driver laid to rest, Funeral Procession led by first responders and tow trucks
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Anderson, Missouri, Ozark Funeral Home held services for a young tow truck driver that was killed in a single vehicle tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin on Tuesday morning. Bradley Skaggs, 18, was a lifelong McDonald County resident. His family had asked that tow truck operators and first responders lead...
