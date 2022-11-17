ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

New Haven Independent

Letter: Main Street Redevelopment Project In Ansonia Is A 'Money Pit'

Most of you have seen the movie ” The Money Pit” starring Tom Hanks and Shelly Long. A young, struggling New York couple buy a beautiful upstate home for what they think is a steal. After they move in, however, they realize they got what they paid for: a disaster in desperate need of repairs, falling apart and an urgency to renovate the house before the frame collapses.
ANSONIA, CT
sheltonherald.com

Scaled back Shelton Plaza plan focuses on gas pumps, store

SHELTON — Developers continued to scale back the plan for a property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, in September was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford P&Z denies height increase for Kmart apartment plan

MILFORD — It is back to the drawing board for developers of the proposed apartment complex at the former Kmart location. The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, failed to approve the developer's proposed height and density change proposal for the apartment complex. The board's tie vote on the proposal, according to City Planner David Sulkis, means the regulation change request was denied..
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Car Into Building

2022-11-21@1:44pm–Milford CT–The firefighters were called to Research Drive to help extricate a driver who threaded the needle between the air conditioning units and electrical utilities and into the building. Radio reports said one was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Explosion Wary, Alders & Fire Officials Focus On Electric Vehicle Safety Tips

Check lithium-ion-powered vehicles and devices regularly for damage. And make sure to use manufacturer-sanctioned chargers, rather than potentially unsafe off-brand replacements. Top fire department officials delivered that advice during a City Hall workshop focused on how to prevent explosions of increasingly ever-present lithium-ion batteries, which power everything from electric cars...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Letter: Ansonia Letter Writer 'Has It All Wrong

There is a lot to a be thankful for in Ansonia these days. This includes the absolute explosion of development projects led by Mayor Cassetti and his team. Next year is expected to feature: the opening of the new Senior Center; construction of the Olson Drive Sports Complex; the Nolan Field Splash Pad; movement on the demolition and remediation of Copper and Brass; more apartments on Main Street; a potential new Middle School; and plans for a Community Center at the Ansonia Armory. Yet despite all this progress, Mr. Tylinski – a Constant Critic of Mayor Cassetti — has made it his utmost priority to use this ​“season of thanks” to be decidedly unthankful.
ANSONIA, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Branford woman, 55, killed crossing East Main Street, police say

BRANFORD — Police say a local woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening while crossing East Main Street. The collision occurred near the intersection Windmill Hill Road, Branford police said Monday. Police identified the victim as Eve Marie Angot, 55, of Branford. Police said Branford officers...
BRANFORD, CT
luxury-houses.net

Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M

The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Weekly Call List From The Shelton Fire Department

On 11/14/2 at 2:47 pm the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at #24 Blackberry Lane. There was no fire. On 11/14/22 at 3:43 pm the Echo Hose H & L...
SHELTON, CT
stamfordhealth.org

Patient Story: Former Stamford Health employee returns for stage 4 lung cancer treatment

"They truly saved my life." Former Stamford Health employee returns for stage 4 lung cancer treatment. Cordia Stahl-Murphy (center) with Kathleen Silard (President & CEO at Stamford Health) and Michael I. Ebright, MD (Vice Chair, Department of Surgery and Director, Thoracic Surgery at Stamford Health) at Stamford Health's Shine a Light on Lung Cancer event on November 14.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Former Haddam Elementary School is Coming Back to Life

(November 18, 2022) — I have been walking the halls of HES since the town took ownership almost three years ago. It is so sad to see the empty classrooms and I often think, what a loss to the community to have this school shuttered. But gradually this is changing as we breathe new life into the building.
HADDAM, CT

