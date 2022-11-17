There is a lot to a be thankful for in Ansonia these days. This includes the absolute explosion of development projects led by Mayor Cassetti and his team. Next year is expected to feature: the opening of the new Senior Center; construction of the Olson Drive Sports Complex; the Nolan Field Splash Pad; movement on the demolition and remediation of Copper and Brass; more apartments on Main Street; a potential new Middle School; and plans for a Community Center at the Ansonia Armory. Yet despite all this progress, Mr. Tylinski – a Constant Critic of Mayor Cassetti — has made it his utmost priority to use this ​“season of thanks” to be decidedly unthankful.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO