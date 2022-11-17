ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Host Qatar revels in World Cup opener, then suffers a deflating loss

AL KHOR, Qatar - The 22nd World Cup hatched Sunday in a setting that once would have seemed far-fetched: in a small city amid the vast sands along the Persian Gulf coast 45 minutes north of Doha, at a stadium with two rows of camels posing dutifully beneath riders outside and after an opening ceremony that managed to include Morgan Freeman, Jung Kook and an adorable floating cartoon figure in a thawb.
The Independent

On this day in 2007: Steve McClaren sacked by England after Euro 2008 failure

Steve McClaren was sacked as England manager 15 years ago following the failure to qualify for Euro 2008.The axe fell on McClaren on November 22, 2007, the day after a 3-2 defeat by Croatia at a rain-soaked Wembley ended England’s qualification hopes and saw the manager dubbed the “wally with a brolly”.A hastily arranged Football Association board meeting at Soho Square rubber-stamped McClaren’s departure after just 18 games in charge.Then FA chairman Geoff Thompson said: “Like every England fan, we are bitterly disappointed that we have failed to qualify. I know Steve feels that disappointment more than anyone.“Of course, we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy