Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Host Qatar revels in World Cup opener, then suffers a deflating loss
AL KHOR, Qatar - The 22nd World Cup hatched Sunday in a setting that once would have seemed far-fetched: in a small city amid the vast sands along the Persian Gulf coast 45 minutes north of Doha, at a stadium with two rows of camels posing dutifully beneath riders outside and after an opening ceremony that managed to include Morgan Freeman, Jung Kook and an adorable floating cartoon figure in a thawb.
Graham Arnold and Socceroos skipper Mat Ryan share a touching moment as the countdown begins to their World Cup clash with France
With the Socceroos' World Cup opener versus France less than 24 hours away, a moving video shows the close bond between coach Graham Arnold and skipper Mat Ryan. Arnold signed the goalkeeper back in 2010 when he was coaching Central Coast Mariners in the A-League - and it has been some journey since.
On this day in 2007: Steve McClaren sacked by England after Euro 2008 failure
Steve McClaren was sacked as England manager 15 years ago following the failure to qualify for Euro 2008.The axe fell on McClaren on November 22, 2007, the day after a 3-2 defeat by Croatia at a rain-soaked Wembley ended England’s qualification hopes and saw the manager dubbed the “wally with a brolly”.A hastily arranged Football Association board meeting at Soho Square rubber-stamped McClaren’s departure after just 18 games in charge.Then FA chairman Geoff Thompson said: “Like every England fan, we are bitterly disappointed that we have failed to qualify. I know Steve feels that disappointment more than anyone.“Of course, we...
TV tonight: the gritty underworld of 90s Japan in Tokyo Vice
Jake Adelstein’s gripping memoir gets a stylish TV adaptation. Plus: Louis Theroux has a frank interview with Canadian standup Katherine Ryan. Here’s what to watch this evening
Comments / 0