FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
WXII 12
12 Investigates: Triad police department shortages and violent crime
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The three largest city police departments in the Triad — Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point — are all facing significant staffing shortages due to a variety of factors and both current and former members of Triad law enforcement are concerned about the future. When...
Vehicle bursts into flames on Hanes Hall Blvd in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A vehicle caught on fire in Winston-Salem Monday, according to fire officials. It happened in the parking lot of the Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Fire crews are on the scene working to put out the flames of what appears to be a pick-up...
WXII 12
Whole Man Ministries gives away food to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Thanksgiving approaches, one church made a difference in the triad Saturday. In Winston-Salem, Whole Man Ministries of North Carolina gave away 350 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to the community. The event took place at the church parking lot on Old Lexington Road. "We don't want nobody...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
wfdd.org
Winston Salem officials say homelessness has worsened since the pandemic
Winston-Salem officials say homelessness is a growing problem in the city, especially after COVID-19. A Point in Time Count, or PIC, is a tally of people experiencing homelessness. As of January, Winston-Salem has more than 500 people without a place to live. Jan Kelly is the executive director of Samaritan...
WXII 12
WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Department Heads Are Not Hiding Employee Salaries From Their Employees
The salaries of government employees are a public record, and anyone who wants to know how much a local or state government worker is making can simply ask, and, by law, the questioners must get a very quick answer. So, the Rhino Times was confused when, recently, it began getting calls and emails like the following:
WXII 12
'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
WBTM
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season
In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
11 people without a home after fire on Timlic Avenue
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on Timlic Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical shortage from a lamp. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
WXII 12
An influx of needles is affecting recycling in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point's recycling facility is asking people to be more careful when disposing of medical needles and syringes. Melanie Bruton, the superintendent of High Point's Material Recovery and Recycling facility, says that in the last month they've seen an influx of medical needles as they sort through recyclable material.
Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
WXII 12
Local church hosts Harvest Market to support Black farmers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Union Baptist Church hosted a Harvest Farmers Market to support local Black farmers Sunday afternoon on North Trade Street in Winston-Salem. The market started at noon, following the morning worship service at 10 a.m. “During this season of Thanksgiving, we want to bring attention to and...
Lockdown lifted at Bethany Community School in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The lockdown at Bethany Community School has been lifted after no threat was found. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm. Law enforcement on the scene conducted several searches and did not find anything, […]
2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
wfdd.org
UPDATE: Two die in Winston-Salem plane crash
Local authorities have confirmed that two people died when their plane crashed in Winston-Salem around 11:15 am Saturday. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the twin-engine Piper PA-30, which took off from St. Louis Downtown Airport at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, crashed along Jeketer Drive, which is off New Walkertown Road. The...
Christmas parades, tree lightings and more happening in the Triad in 2022
There are tons of Christmas events in the Piedmont Triad in the coming weeks. Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend. 2022 Parades Saturday, Nov. 19 10 a.m.: Burlington Sunday, Nov. 20 3 p.m.: High Point 4 p.m.: Reidsville Friday, Nov. 25 6:30 p.m.: Eden Saturday, Nov. 26 […]
WXII 12
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
