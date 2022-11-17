ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTM

Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina

A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
STUART, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Planking Traveler

Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season

In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

11 people without a home after fire on Timlic Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on Timlic Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical shortage from a lamp. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

An influx of needles is affecting recycling in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point's recycling facility is asking people to be more careful when disposing of medical needles and syringes. Melanie Bruton, the superintendent of High Point's Material Recovery and Recycling facility, says that in the last month they've seen an influx of medical needles as they sort through recyclable material.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Local church hosts Harvest Market to support Black farmers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Union Baptist Church hosted a Harvest Farmers Market to support local Black farmers Sunday afternoon on North Trade Street in Winston-Salem. The market started at noon, following the morning worship service at 10 a.m. “During this season of Thanksgiving, we want to bring attention to and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Lockdown lifted at Bethany Community School in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The lockdown at Bethany Community School has been lifted after no threat was found. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm. Law enforcement on the scene conducted several searches and did not find anything, […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfdd.org

UPDATE: Two die in Winston-Salem plane crash

Local authorities have confirmed that two people died when their plane crashed in Winston-Salem around 11:15 am Saturday. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the twin-engine Piper PA-30, which took off from St. Louis Downtown Airport at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, crashed along Jeketer Drive, which is off New Walkertown Road. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

