ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — In conflict-ravaged nations like Yemen and Somalia, devastating floods and droughts kill hundreds of people and uproot tens of thousands from their homes. These countries and many others in the Middle East and Africa have been plunged into turmoil and wars for...
The Guardian

‘He was fast … he ran you right over’: what it’s like to get hit by an SUV

I heard a woman say, “She was hit by a car.” I thought: It sounds as if she’s talking about me, but that can’t be right. I couldn’t see. I didn’t know where I was. But I wasn’t worried. I sensed that I was surrounded by purposeful strangers and that my partner, David, was by my side. Abruptly, I grunted and twisted. A nurse who was watching my signals thrust a bedpan toward me. I dismissed the bedpan, leaned right and vomited blood over the bedrail. Still, I wasn’t alarmed or in pain – yet. I was only perplexed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy