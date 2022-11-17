Read full article on original website
Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim whose body was found in a home in Goose Creek Friday night. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Tamara Glover. Deputies responded to a home in...
1 arrested, 2 taken into custody after incident at Colleton County High School, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say an 18-year-old was arrested and two juveniles were taken into custody after an incident at Colleton County High School Monday. The Colleton County School District says the school went into lockdown after a fight on campus. The school district says they increased law...
Loaded gun found in car at Colleton County High School, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says a firearm was found in a student’s car in the Colleton County High School parking lot Monday. This comes after a fight on campus prompted a lockdown. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office located the loaded gun while investigating....
Deputies investigating armed robbery in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning at a gas station in the Ladson area. Deputies say they responded to the BP gas station on Highway 78 around 9 a.m. An employee said a man walked...
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent says he learned he was hired during board meeting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The new superintendent for the Berkeley County School District says he learned he was being hired to replace the former superintendent during last week’s school board meeting. During that meeting, which was the first meeting for the newly elected school board since the election,...
Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
Coroner identifies victim in Dorchester Co. crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the Jacksonboro man who died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Kendrell J. Brown, 36, was found in his vehicle, which was in a wooded area off the right side of Clubhouse Road, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
Goose Creek providing extra funding to city staff and golf course renovations
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - More money for city employees and renovations to Crowfield Golf Club -- The City of Goose Creek unanimously approved these new ordinances to keep up with competition. People who play Crowfield Golf Club say these renovations will improve their overall experience at the course. As...
Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died early Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash, the Highway Patrol says. The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse...
Crowd gathers for ribbon cutting ceremony at Home Telecom Miracle League Field
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A new baseball field in Moncks Corner hopes to level the playing field. Organizers behind the new Home Telecom Miracle League Field say they hope the facility will give everyone the chance to play ball. Town leaders and education officials came together on Monday for...
‘A loving young man’: Vigil honors former Lowcountry football star killed in shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The family of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting mourned with the community at a Sunday night vigil. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High School student, died from his injuries in a Nov. 13 shooting.
Crews clear gas leak in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials in Goose Creek say residents were evacuated Monday night after a gas leak. The gas leak was first reported around 5:45 p.m., officials say. Paul Fischer, Dominion Energy spokesperson, says a third-party contractor was doing work near Hamlet Circle when they accidentally struck and damaged a natural gas line.
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
Moncks Corner to hold opening ceremony for Miracle League field
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - An opening ceremony Monday afternoon will give the community its first look at a new $1.5 million baseball field for people with disabilities. For Miracle League athletes in the area, that ceremony, set for 5 p.m., will mean they will no longer have to travel up to an hour to get to the nearest Miracle League field.
Kuhns leads Norfolk State past South Carolina State, 42-38
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left in the game to lift Norfolk State to a 42-38 win over South Carolina State in the regular season finale Saturday. The win snapped a four-game loss streak by the...
North Florida knocks off South Carolina State 72-66
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jose Placer scored 18 points as North Florida beat South Carolina State 72-66 on Saturday night. Placer shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Ospreys (1-2). Carter Hendricksen scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Jarius Hicklen recorded 11 points and shot 2 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Davidson seizes control in 2nd half to take down South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60 on Friday night. The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with...
Boston rallies No. 1 South Carolina past No. 2 Stanford
STANFORD, C.A. (AP) - Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, Aliyah Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14, including the tying jumper with two seconds left in regulation, and No. 1 and defending champion South Carolina rallied past second-ranked Stanford 76-71 on Sunday in a dramatic early-season showdown.
