LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Friday night. Police said the wreck, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane, killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
Possible gunshot call triggers heavy police presence on Astin Ave
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls and Wichita County law enforcement are currently combing the area near Astin Avenue for signs of an alleged shooting. Shortly before 1:45 p.m., Wichita Falls responders were called to the 500 block of Astin Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival, responders reported that they could find no […]
Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department stayed busy fighting a house fire Saturday morning. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Cherry Ave. Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic. Fire marshals told our photographer on scene no one was injured, and the homeowners...
Burlington Coat Factory is Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
We've been hearing rumors online and elsewhere for months about the possibility of Burlington Coat Factory coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. Well, we've finally gotten confirmation from reliable sources and it's true, we'll be getting a Burlington in town. So where will the new department store be located and when will it be opening?
Conference in Lawton brings attention to missing Indigenous people.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The conference started Sunday and is taking place inside the Apache Casino in Lawton. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women of South West Oklahoma said they have been working hard all year long to put this conference together. Gene ‘Ironman’ Smith is a Native American metal...
City of Lawton announces Thanksgiving hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced several schedule changes for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. According to a press release, City of Lawton offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. The Lawton Public Library will also be closed both days...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman was sent to the hospital late Thursday night, following a house fire in Lawton. According to a city of Lawton press release, crews were called to 2205 NW Pollard at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday after reports that occupants were trapped inside a burning home.
Fire set inside of Lawton business
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at a Lawton business on Thursday, after officials said someone intentionally set fire to the inside of the store. LFD crews were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store on 67th...
Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicks off in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicked off in Lawton Sunday morning. People have come to southwest Oklahoma from all over the state for the three day conference. Sunday night, people took to the stage for open mic night, and Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Dr....
Man arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of gallons of diesel fuel
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The reported theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from an Electra service station reveals a possible serious security flaw in some fuel pumps, at a time when fuel is at record prices. DPS troopers arrested a Florida man for alleged unlawful use of a criminal instrument and violation of […]
Seventeen soldiers honored in Fort Sill Retirement Ceremony
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Seventeen Fort Sill soldiers donned their dress blues one last time on Friday, as they retire and head into their next chapter. Fort Sill officials held a special ceremony to honor them, along with one civilian contractor who was also retiring, on Friday afternoon at Cache Creek Chapel.
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide. 34 year-old Louis Lipscomb was killed on the morning of November 5th, at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton. He was a father of 3, a husband, and a brother....
Free Skate in the Park
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The winter festivities in Elmer Thomas Park continued Sunday morning with two hours of free ice skating. From 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. visitors did their best to stay upright in the rink. Lawton Hawks athletics sponsored the event so there was no cost to rent...
Christmas movie-themed floats line streets for Holiday in the Park Parade
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Floats lined the streets in Lawton for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday in the Park Parade Saturday night. One hundred organizations participated, decorating floats in line with the Christmas movie theme. Everyone lined up on C Ave. and went all the way to Elmer Thomas...
49th Annual Craft Show
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some folks got a head start on Christmas shopping at the 49th Annual Craft Show. Hundreds of vendors set up at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton selling unique, handcrafted goods and food. Kids who spotted potential gifts at the event could ask Santa and Mrs....
Faith Based Church held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s the season of giving and Faith Based Church provided Thanksgiving food for the community for the 25th year. Faith Based Church partnered with First Methodist Church for their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday morning. The goal was to provide food for up to 2000 people...
Kids entrepreneurs day at the Lawton Farmers market
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmers Market gave children a chance to be entrepreneurs Saturday morning. Kids had a fun opportunity to gain experience selling products to customers. Logan Harwood is just 14-years-old, he’s been baking and donating the money raised to charity for almost five years. Harwood...
Two felons charged with possession of AR-15, body armor
A Bowie man and Wichita Falls woman are jailed for charges of felons in possession of a firearm and body armor after a car and foot chase late Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022.
Greer County Teacher Arrested; Accused Of Having Inappropriate Relationship With Student
A Greer County teacher is facing charges after allegedly being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The Granite Police Department said they received tips that Ashley Waffle was having an inappropriate relationship with one of her students and also sending messages on the app Snapchat. Waffle was arrested...
VA Secretary sits down with 7News to discuss PACT Act, other topics
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough was in Lawton today and sat down with 7News’ Mark Rigsby to discuss a range of topics. Most importantly they discussed the PACT Act and what they are doing to help veterans.
