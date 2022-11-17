Russian commmanders are concerned after an attack reportedly took place at an oil terminal in Novorssiysk port on Russia’s Black Sea coast, the UK ministry of defence has said. The attack took place on 18 November, and although full details are yet to emerge, the defence ministry said: “Any demonstration of a Ukrainian capability to threaten Novorssiysk would highly likely represent a further strategic challenge for the BSF.”The ministry also said that “Russian commanders will likely be concerned about threats to the Novorssiysk-based amphibious landing ship flotilla,” adding: “These vessels are relatively vulnerable without escorts and have assumed a...

38 MINUTES AGO