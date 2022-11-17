ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death

By Rosy Cordero
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xy15G_0jEhuJnm00

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence ( Mama’s Family , The Carol Burnett Show ) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox ’s Call Me Kat ‘s third season.

Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan , who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids , she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation.

“Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now. We cast Leslie’s friend Vicki Lawrence in the role.”

Added executive producer Jim Patterson, “The first person we thought of to play his mom— who is a character in and of herself— was Vicki Lawrence. They had that Cool Kids connection and she’s amazing and so funny. We mentioned it and, God bless her, she didn’t hesitate; she said yes right away. We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her. It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when Phil was there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDW0I_0jEhuJnm00
THE COOL KIDS, Leslie Jordan & Vicki Lawrence

While Lawrence famously brought to life the character of Mama Thelma Harper for 6 seasons on the NBC sitcom Mama’s Family in the ’80s, Fox tells Deadline the actress will not be dressed in a Mama-like character in Call Me Kat . Patterson teased Lawrence could reappear in future episodes as Lurlene though nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Jordan’s final appearance on the Mayim Bialek-led series will be in the eighth episode of Season 3 titled “Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff” set to air on Dec. 1.

Comments / 43

Kimberly Hines
4d ago

I myself being from the south can just hear her talking like Leslie with that accent. Reminds me of her playing mama on the Carol Burnett show.

Reply
36
Joyce Nichols
4d ago

Call me Kat is a great show and Leslie was fantastic on it. As much as he talked about his mama (in real life and on tv) Vickie Lawrence will be a wonderful asset to the show. She is comedy legend!!!

Reply
30
Rosalinda Haynes
4d ago

I would love to see Tyler Perry and Vicki Lawrence make a movie each in character as Thelma Harper and Madea.

Reply(7)
43
