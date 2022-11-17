Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.

