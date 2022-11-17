Read full article on original website
WKTV
More than 300 gifts will be given to children in Utica through Oneida Square Project
UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 300 gifts will be given to children on Friday by The Oneida Square Project in partnership with Cornerstone Community and Plymouth Bethesda Church. For 10 years, they have worked with numerous social agencies to pre-select families in the area to come and shop on Black Friday, at the Plant Street Church.
WKTV
Food Pantry able to host second Turkey giveaway Monday thanks to generous donations
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Food Pantry hosted a second Turkey giveaway Monday, after having a surplus of Turkey after the first one. The Pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out more than 600 turkeys and all the fixings during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Nov. 18 and still had more.
WKTV
Help Office for the Aging give gifts to older adults this holiday season
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Office for the Aging will be placing gift tags on a Holiday Tree in their Office, representing older adults who may not receive any gifts for the holidays this year. Each tag represents one individual and will give details about them including some gift ideas. Anyone...
WKTV
Leon Etienne bringing magic show to Old Forge during Christmas on Main Street celebration
OLD FORGE, N.Y. – Illusionist Leon Etienne will be in the Mohawk Valley this holiday season bring his “Magic Rocks!” show to The Strand in Old Forge. Etienne, who was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” is originally from Utica. He will perform during...
WKTV
Christmas on Main returns
Utica, N.Y.-- Christmas on main returned to Utica today after not being held for two years because of the pandemic. The event was held inside union station Saturday and featured a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was free for everyone and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
WKTV
Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicks off Friday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicks off Friday with many fun activities and events. Complete with Santa, a parade and the annual 5K Jingle Jog, there is much to do. Below you will find the full list of Holiday fun!. Friday, November 25th. · 9 am - 6...
WKTV
Oneida Indian Nation 'Passage of Peace' returns during Native American Heritage Month
VERONA, N.Y. – The Oneida Indian Nation “Passage of Peace” art installation along the Thruway has returned this year during Native American Heritage Month to promote peace and raise awareness about OIN history. Seven of the illuminated teepees are on display on the westbound side of the...
WKTV
New Forest Cemetery holds open house
Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.
WKTV
Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight in Saratoga Springs over the weekend that left at least two others injured. According to Saratoga Springs police, at least three people from the Utica area were involved in a fight with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont at a bar on Caroline Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
WKTV
Run, run Rudolph to the Clinton Jingle Jog Saturday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Get in the holiday spirit with the Annual Clinton 5K Jingle Jog, Saturday, Nov. 26. A T-shirt and goodie bag will be given to the first 200 people who register for the event as well as jingle bells to pin on their bibs. You can pick up...
WKTV
Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office, P.C., was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week. The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday. “It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing...
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
WKTV
Pop singer-songwriter and TikTok famous 'Jax' to perform at MVCC
UTICA, N.Y. -- Pop singer-songwriter and Tik-Tok famous, 'Jax' will be performing at Mohawk Valley Community College as part of their Cultural Series. Jax started gaining fame in 2015 as a contestant on Season 14 of 'American Idol.' At the age of 18 she was left unable to sing from cancer found just above her vocal cords. At that point in her life, she turned to songwriting and did find some success just not in the spotlight.
WKTV
Boonville hit with 16 inches of snow
BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- During the latest lake effect snow dump, Boonville has seen almost 16 inches of snow. Residents in the area say they aren't surprised at the amount of snow but rather by the timing. They say they usually see it much sooner, even by Halloween at times. People...
localsyr.com
Local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least ten school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
WKTV
Two homes in Ilion suffer heavy damage following fire Monday night
ILION, N.Y. -- Two homes have suffered heavy damage following a fire on East Clark Street in Ilion Monday night. The first calls to 9-1-1 came in shortly after 5 p.m. Deputy Chief in Charge, Andy Monohan told NewsChannel 2 that when firefighters arrived on the scene there were two buildings on fire. They believe the wind caused the flames to spread to the second house.
WKTV
2022 local flu numbers quickly, vastly outpacing 2021
Covid nearly eliminated the flu in 2020, thanks to lockdowns, mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing and other safety precautions. Now, two years later, flu season is back with a vengeance with this year's numbers quickly and vastly outpacing last year's. Just look at the numbers. This week last year, Otsego...
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
WKTV
Suspect charged in fatal shooting on Whitesboro Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A 20-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot on Whitesboro Street in Utica early Sunday morning. Dontay Horning, of Utica, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson just after midnight. A customer at a nearby convenience store called 911...
WKTV
Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
