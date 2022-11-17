ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Christmas on Main returns

Utica, N.Y.-- Christmas on main returned to Utica today after not being held for two years because of the pandemic. The event was held inside union station Saturday and featured a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was free for everyone and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicks off Friday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicks off Friday with many fun activities and events. Complete with Santa, a parade and the annual 5K Jingle Jog, there is much to do. Below you will find the full list of Holiday fun!. Friday, November 25th. · 9 am - 6...
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

New Forest Cemetery holds open house

Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight in Saratoga Springs over the weekend that left at least two others injured. According to Saratoga Springs police, at least three people from the Utica area were involved in a fight with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont at a bar on Caroline Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WKTV

Run, run Rudolph to the Clinton Jingle Jog Saturday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Get in the holiday spirit with the Annual Clinton 5K Jingle Jog, Saturday, Nov. 26. A T-shirt and goodie bag will be given to the first 200 people who register for the event as well as jingle bells to pin on their bibs. You can pick up...
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber Member of the Week

ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office, P.C., was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week. The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday. “It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Pop singer-songwriter and TikTok famous 'Jax' to perform at MVCC

UTICA, N.Y. -- Pop singer-songwriter and Tik-Tok famous, 'Jax' will be performing at Mohawk Valley Community College as part of their Cultural Series. Jax started gaining fame in 2015 as a contestant on Season 14 of 'American Idol.' At the age of 18 she was left unable to sing from cancer found just above her vocal cords. At that point in her life, she turned to songwriting and did find some success just not in the spotlight.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Boonville hit with 16 inches of snow

BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- During the latest lake effect snow dump, Boonville has seen almost 16 inches of snow. Residents in the area say they aren't surprised at the amount of snow but rather by the timing. They say they usually see it much sooner, even by Halloween at times. People...
BOONVILLE, NY
WKTV

Two homes in Ilion suffer heavy damage following fire Monday night

ILION, N.Y. -- Two homes have suffered heavy damage following a fire on East Clark Street in Ilion Monday night. The first calls to 9-1-1 came in shortly after 5 p.m. Deputy Chief in Charge, Andy Monohan told NewsChannel 2 that when firefighters arrived on the scene there were two buildings on fire. They believe the wind caused the flames to spread to the second house.
ILION, NY
WKTV

2022 local flu numbers quickly, vastly outpacing 2021

Covid nearly eliminated the flu in 2020, thanks to lockdowns, mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing and other safety precautions. Now, two years later, flu season is back with a vengeance with this year's numbers quickly and vastly outpacing last year's. Just look at the numbers. This week last year, Otsego...
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Suspect charged in fatal shooting on Whitesboro Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A 20-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot on Whitesboro Street in Utica early Sunday morning. Dontay Horning, of Utica, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson just after midnight. A customer at a nearby convenience store called 911...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy