Newport News Mayor McKinley Price says role was ‘one of the greatest honors’ in final state of city address

Newport News mayor McKinley Price delivers his final State of the City address from Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia on Nov. 16, 2022. Price has been the mayor of Newport News since his election in May 2010. Billy Schuerman/Daily Press/TNS

Newport News Mayor McKinley Price delivered his final State of the City address Wednesday night — marking the end of one chapter for the city and the beginning of another.

Price, who has served as mayor since 2010 and whose term will expire at the end of the year, spoke before a packed crowd at the Ferguson Center for the Arts at Christopher Newport University. He reflected on his past 12 years as mayor and his journey to get there.

“As a boy growing up in the Southeast Community during segregation, I faced challenges,” said Price, who is Black. “I was called names and looked down upon because of the color of my skin. My parents never let me give up on myself or my dreams. When times got tough, they pushed me harder. I stand in front of you today in a role that, decades ago, I could never have held. I am the first directly elected Black Mayor of Newport News.”

The historic achievement was not an honor he took lightly, he said.

“I hope I serve as an example for young people while also reminding them that they are standing on the shoulders of others who have given blood, sweat, tears, and more,” said McKinley, who chose not to seek reelection to a fourth term. “Let us never forget those who have come before us, and may we always strive to treat others with kindness.”

During his hour-long speech, he highlighted accomplishments of the city, including tackling gun violence, investing in mental health services, attracting businesses to the area and creating educational opportunities for children. He also cited efforts to revitalize the Southeast Community by creating new homes, community services, recreational opportunities, parks, and an early childhood center.

He also commended the city’s response to the pandemic. When the vaccine became available, Newport News partnered with others to distribute it to essential workers and the community.

Price unveiled a new city brand, “Built on Breakthroughs.” The messaging will promote Newport News as a place “where shipbuilders, soldiers, scientists, students, and sculptors have always been working on tomorrow so your worthy contributions have a consequential impact here and wide.”

“Doesn’t that beautifully capture Newport News?” Price said.

He said it was a pleasure to work with different City Council members through the years.

“While we haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, we have all been passionate in our efforts to make our city stronger,” he said.

After thanking his current colleagues on the council, he addressed recently elected members who will join the panel in January — Curtis Bethany III, John Eley III, Cleon Long and mayor-elect Phillip Jones — all of whom were in attendance.

“Serving Newport News is a great honor, and I hope you will use your time in office to unify and strengthen our community,” he said. “To our new mayor, Phillip Jones. I wish you nothing but luck in this exciting new role.”

He told the crowd he doesn’t know what the future holds but promised he’s not done advocating for causes about which he’s passionate.

“Thank you for your faith in me and for your support through the years,” he said with tears in his eyes. “Serving as the Mayor of Newport News is one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Price, who is a dentist, said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family once he leaves office.

Jones told the media after the speech that Price is “a great man” and “someone that laid a strong foundation over the last 12 years.”

Price said he hopes Jones will “continue down the path we have set forth.”

“We had some initial talks, and I hope if he’s willing, we will be by his side to help him if he wants to,” Price said.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com