New law in effect requires you clean snow off your car in PA

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

A new law is now in effect to make sure drivers clear all the snow and ice off their cars. It says you have 24 hours after wintry weather stops to clear your hood, trunk and roof of any accumulation.

While the law doesn’t apply to vehicles when they’re on the road, police may still pull you over if they believe the snow and ice build-up might be a threat to others.

You could be fined up to $1,500 if your accumulation hits another car or injures a pedestrian.

“Many times while driving on our roadways, we have all been the victim of falling snow and ice coming from other vehicles,” a memorandum to the bill said. “This is not only extremely dangerous, but can also lead to injuries and fatalities. Several years ago, a woman named Christine Lambert was tragically killed on Christmas Day when a slab of ice from a truck traveling in the opposite direction flew off its roof and crashed through her windshield.”

It was signed into law back in July after passing unanimously in the state legislature.

