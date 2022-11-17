Bears-Falcons Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Falcons are small home favorites in Week 11 against the Bears.

Justin Fields and the Bears have lost six of their last seven games and head to Atlanta in Week 11 to take on Cordarrelle Patterson and the Falcons , who are trying to keep pace with the first-place Buccaneers in the NFC South. This matchup will feature two of the NFL’s best rushing attacks.

The Bears are 1-4 away from Soldier Field this season and will lean heavily on the NFL’s best rushing attack which is averaging 201.7 rushing yards per game.

Atlanta began the season 6-0 against the spread (ATS) and has burned bettors since that start by failing to cover against the spread in its last four games.

The Falcons rank fourth in the league in rushing average (160.4 yards per game) and find a favorable matchup against a Bears’ defense allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game (142).

Moneyline: BEARS (+140) | FALCONS (-167)

Spread: CHI +2.5 (+110) | ATL -2.5 (-133)

Total: 48.5– Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Bears Straight-Up Record: 3-7

Bears Against The Spread Record: 4-5-1

Falcons Straight-Up Record: 4-6

Falcons Against The Spread Record: 6-4

Odds and Betting Insights

The Bears may pivot from Fields’s supreme rushing ability Sunday. Chicago ranks last in passing yards per game (128.1) but finds a favorable matchup in against a Falcons’ pass defense surrendering the most passing yards per game (280.1).

Atlanta rookie wideout Drake London found the end zone for the first time since Week 3 in the loss last week at Carolina and needs to continue to post solid production. If London and talented tight end Kyle Pitts can make plays down the field, the Falcons’ backfield committee will likely find success against a Bears’ defense that has surrendered 14 touchdowns to running backs.

Although the Falcons are 6-4 ATS this season, bettors will likely target Chicago as one of the best live underdogs on the board in Week 11.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.