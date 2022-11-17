ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Benjamin Mendy’s lawyer says ‘morally dubious’ actions do not make him rapist

By Helen Pidd North of England editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWNne_0jEhtH0700
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Benjamin Mendy’s barrister said she wouldn’t want her daughter to go to a party if the Manchester City footballer was there, but insisted that did not mean he was a rapist or a Jimmy Savile-style groomer.

Eleanor Laws KC told the jury in Mendy’s rape trial that the 28-year-old regularly had unprotected sex at parties in his Cheshire mansion with “women he didn’t know from Adam”. But it was “not criminal” to have sex with multiple women without a condom, she stressed.

He was not “like Jimmy Savile was, grooming and hiding a dark side”, said Laws. She said the footballer made no attempt to hide his very active sex life, and as a result made “monumental mistakes, mistakes that are morally dubious”, via what she described as his “hedonistic” behaviour.

But, she said, “he is not being charged with being really callous about feelings, he’s not charged with being really direct, he’s not charged with having sex with a number of different women, sometimes going off with someone’s woman in front of them – all really thoughtless behaviour”.

In her closing speech on Thursday, Laws said Mendy’s accusers were “real-life adult women making real-life adult choices” to return to his mansion after nights out.

They were women who went to Manchester nightclubs to drink and dance, who “want to meet someone like Mr Mendy, despite perhaps not wanting to admit it”, she said. They wanted “a sprinkle … of stardust”, she said.

She reminded the court that seven women appeared in court to accuse Mendy of raping or attempting to rape them. All charges relating to one woman were dropped a few weeks into the trial after a video emerged of her having “enthusiastic and obviously consensual sex” with Mendy’s friend and “fixer”, Louis Saha Matturie. The video was taken a week after the night she had claimed both Mendy and Matturie had raped her.

“The reality, as you have seen, is people do make untrue allegations … in a really compelling way,” said Laws.

She sought to dispel the idea put forward by the prosecution at the start of the trial that women were trapped in Mendy’s gated mansion, known as The Spinney, sometimes locked in “panic rooms” against their will.

“This was no house of horrors with women being deliberately locked in panic rooms unable to get out or unable to leave,” she said. Details which may have initially seemed “sinister” had entirely rational explanations, she said.

A number of women said they thought they were locked in rooms in Mendy’s house as he allegedly raped them.

Earlier in the trial, Manchester City employee Jodie Deakin said she arranged for special locks to be fitted on his bedroom and study doors after she discovered a number of empty Rolex and Cartier watch boxes in his bedroom after a party.

She said: “I wanted [the lock] to be there so he had a bit of sanctuary, to lock people out, and that was his safe haven. There was a fingerprint recognition function but it never got set up because, to be honest, I didn’t know how to. We set a code for him.”

In his closing speech, prosecutor Timothy Cray KC asked the jury to imagine whether they would want their “daughter, niece or flatmate” to go back to Mendy’s house for an afterparty in years to come.

In her speech, Laws conceded: “I certainly would not want my daughter to go to a party of this type and if Mr Mendy was there”.

But she suggested such feelings were irrelevant to the case: “Of course, one would hope that our children, when they grow up, decide that they want to have sex only ever in a loving relationship, and never want to go to a party at the Spinney.

“Of course, that might be the ideal world, but the real world is that the women that go to these parties wanted to be there and they are making adult choices – choices that perhaps they may have regretted, sometimes even straight away afterwards.”

Mendy denies seven charges of rape, one charge of attempted rape and one charge of sexual assault, against six women. Matturie, 41, of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.

The trial continues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’

In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
The Guardian

Julie Powell obituary

In the early 2000s, when blogging was new, writers dreamed of turning their online endeavours into media sensations. Julie Powell, who died aged 49 of cardiac arrest, was one of blogging’s earliest success stories. Started in August 2002, The Julie/Julia Project detailed her messy attempts to cook her way...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Guardian

Keen to welcome visitors but enraged by western coverage: how Qataris see the World Cup

The most controversial World Cup ever? Mohammad al-Kuwari dismisses 12 years of international cynicism and scrutiny with a shrug. “We don’t care that much,” the Qatari national says from his office among the luminescent skyscrapers of Doha’s palm-lined West Bay waterfront. “They say if you don’t have enemies you’re not successful. Every successful person has people jealous of them.”
The Guardian

The Russians have gone. Now Kherson faces a relentless new enemy – winter

If it were not for the war, Ukrainian children would have crowded the squares, parks and streets thisweek to play in the first snow of winter. If one of the most brutal conflicts of the last 50 years hadn’t been raging, Kateryna Sliusarchuk, 71, a resident of Kherson, would have taken advantage of the cold to prepare pyrizhky, typical baked, boat-shaped Ukrainian buns with a variety of fillings, and enjoyed them with her grandchildren.
The Guardian

‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis

Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
The Guardian

USA have questions of their own as controversy flares at World Cup

The USMNT’s young players have negotiated the off-field turmoil in Qatar. Now they must deal with injuries and loss of form in key areas. Shortly after the silence enveloping this sleepy neighborhood on the outskirts of Doha was broken by the late evening call to prayer echoing from the minarets, the United States men’s national team arrived at the Al-Gharrafa Stadium on Saturday night for their penultimate training session ahead of a tournament unlike any other.
The Guardian

The Guardian

507K+
Followers
116K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy