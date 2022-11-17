ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Popculture

Gene Simmons Hospitalized, Wife Shannon Tweed Reveals

Kiss founder and bassist Gene Simmons kicked off the week in the hospital, according to his wife, actress Shannon Tweed, on Instagram Monday. The 73-year-old rock star later put fans at ease by saying it was "no big deal" and he was only in the hospital for about an hour. Before Simmons was hospitalized, Simmons spoke with Page Six at his El Segundo, California restaurant to spill some details about his daughter Sophie Simmons' upcoming wedding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

'Today' Show's Al Roker Hospitalized

Today show meteorologist Al Roker is in the hospital after suffering a blood clot in his leg that "sent some clots into [his] lungs." The beloved 68-year-old news anchor took to Instagram on Friday morning to give an update to fans who were wondering where he has been this week amid his absence from the Today show.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy