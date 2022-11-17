ICONS ONLY: Twenty-five years after his death, Gianni Versace is the subject of an upcoming retrospective at the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands that bills itself as the largest exhibition of the Italian fashion designer’s work.
The exhibition features women's and men's outfits, accessories, fabrics, drawings, interior designs and show footage from Versace's heyday in the 1990s, sourced from the archives of leading private collectors of his work. The Versace family and company are not involved and did not endorse the event.
Visitors will be able to see iconic...
WOMEN ON THE VERGE: Nicole Kidman’s latest role has her heading to the office.
The "Big Little Lies" star appears in the spring 2023 campaign for Balenciaga alongside French actress Isabelle Huppert, South Korean actress and model Han So-hee and models Bella Hadid and Khadim Sock. Dressed in business attire, they portray executives in moods veering from boredom to stress.

Featuring the brand's new Garde-Robe line of wardrobe staples, launching in December, the ads were shot by photojournalist Joshua Bright, who works...
Featuring the brand’s new Garde-Robe line of wardrobe staples, launching in December, the ads were shot by photojournalist Joshua Bright, who works...
