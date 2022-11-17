Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Business Journal
Photo Gallery: 2022 Health Care Champions
Springfield Business Journal on Nov. 17 hosted its annual Health Care Champions event at White River Conference Center. Roughly 200 people attended the banquet, which celebrated the achievements of doctors, administrators, nurses, technicians and therapists, along with two company awards.
KYTV
Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region. Grace United Methodist Church at 600 South Jefferson Avenue is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, seven days a week. The meal starts at 5:30...
Former Springfield mayor dies at 99
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died Friday at the age of 99, according to a City of Springfield news release. McCartney served as Mayor of Springfield from 1993 to 1995 and was on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993. Before becoming mayor of Springfield, McCartney grew up in Jameson, Missouri, and […]
KYTV
Greene County hospitals experiencing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that hospitals in Greene County are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. According to a Facebook post, the surge is mostly among pediatric patients, many of which have Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The...
KYTV
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
Motorcycle ride benefits Ashley Bush’s family
The cold temperatures on Saturday did not stop people from gathering for the Border Riders benefit ride for Ashley Bush, maiden name Boone.
Church hosts Thanksgiving basket benefit event
A local church is doing its best to make sure the Joplin community has a great Thanksgiving. KOAM's Amber Jenkins has the latest.
the-standard.org
Celebrate the holidays with ten Ozarks events
Whether you are the type to drive around and look at lights, attend Christmas plays or compete in an Ugly Sweater Beer Run, there’s something for everyone in Springfield. Here are 10 festive activities to do this holiday season:. Holiday Biz-aar in Rountree Neighborhood. This Saturday, Nov. 19, the...
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
KYTV
Burrell Behavioral Health eliminates 35 positions; direct client-care positions not impacted
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health has confirmed that the company has eliminated 35 positions as part of restructuring the company. According to a statement sent to KY3, the positions were administrative, remote, or part-time positions, and made up less than two percent of Burrell’s workforce. “This comes...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
Love Breakfast? Iconic Missouri Restaurant Has GIANT Size Options
Breakfast, the most important meal of the day, is taken very seriously at the iconic Missouri restaurant. You will never leave hungry after visiting Bill Gail's Restaurant in Branson and the Ozarks. This restaurant is known for its plate-size pancakes and other massive portions whether you are eating breakfast or lunch.
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Two dead in Branson murder-suicide
The Taney County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the shooting incident Friday night in Branson was a murder-suicide. TSCO officials say deputies responded around 6 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired at a residence on Clay St. Deputies responded along with officers from the Branson Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KYTV
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
Two people dead in Branson shooting, Taney Co. Sheriff investigating
The Taney County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a home Friday.
Report: St. Louis-based retailer Weekends Only to close doors
Weekends Only, a St. Louis-based furniture retailer, is planning to close doors in the future, according to a report from FurnitureToday.com.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man indicted after high-speed motorcycle chase in Newton County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Galena, Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and leading police on a pursuit from Kansas and into Missouri. Douglas Alexius, 47, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and transporting it...
