Marionville, MO

Springfield Business Journal

Photo Gallery: 2022 Health Care Champions

Springfield Business Journal on Nov. 17 hosted its annual Health Care Champions event at White River Conference Center. Roughly 200 people attended the banquet, which celebrated the achievements of doctors, administrators, nurses, technicians and therapists, along with two company awards.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region. Grace United Methodist Church at 600 South Jefferson Avenue is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, seven days a week. The meal starts at 5:30...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Former Springfield mayor dies at 99

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died  Friday at the age of 99, according to a City of Springfield news release. McCartney served as Mayor of Springfield from 1993 to 1995 and was on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993. Before becoming mayor of Springfield, McCartney grew up in Jameson, Missouri, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County hospitals experiencing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that hospitals in Greene County are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. According to a Facebook post, the surge is mostly among pediatric patients, many of which have Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The...
KYTV

Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
the-standard.org

Celebrate the holidays with ten Ozarks events

Whether you are the type to drive around and look at lights, attend Christmas plays or compete in an Ugly Sweater Beer Run, there’s something for everyone in Springfield. Here are 10 festive activities to do this holiday season:. Holiday Biz-aar in Rountree Neighborhood. This Saturday, Nov. 19, the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income

JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
AURORA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Two dead in Branson murder-suicide

The Taney County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the shooting incident Friday night in Branson was a murder-suicide. TSCO officials say deputies responded around 6 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired at a residence on Clay St. Deputies responded along with officers from the Branson Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
BRANSON, MO

