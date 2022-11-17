Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Tom Hinrichsen, 66, of Spencer
Funeral services for 66-year-old Tom Hinrichsen of Spencer will be Friday, November 25th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Spencer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
stormlakeradio.com
New November 18th Coldest High Temperature Reportedly Set in Storm Lake
A new coldest high temperature record was apparently set in Storm Lake yesterday (Fri). According to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, the temperature in Storm Lake got up to 18 degrees yesterday, which is a new coldest high temperature in the city for November 18th, breaking the previous record of 20 degrees set back in 1906.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Nominations Begin This Friday…
Here’s your chance to help someone who could use some holiday cheer this season through SRG’s Christmas Wish!. Starting this Friday until Wednesday, December 14th – you can nominate someone local for a Christmas Wish. Please describe their situation and what your wish for them is. December...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Vehicle Rollover Leads to Injuries for Emmetsburg Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The snow and ice on the roads led to a single vehicle rollover near Emmetsburg on Monday according to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office. The report says 61-year-old Timothy Twaiten was Eastbound in his pickup on 370th Street just East of Emmetsburg around 12:30 p.m. when he tried to keep in his lane to safely pass an oncoming vehicle. Twaiten was reportedly unable to see any lines due to snow and ice and drove onto the shoulder while attempting to stay near the fog line. He lost control while trying to correct his truck and slid into the ditch, where his vehicle rolled coming to rest on the driver’s side.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Harriet Stevens, 94, of Sanborn, formerly of Sheldon and Primghar
Services for 94-year-old Harriet Stevens of Sanborn, formerly of Sheldon and Primghar, will be Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:30am at the United Church of Primghar. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7pm at the Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lucille Anderson, 93, of Curlew
Services for 93-year-old Lucille Anderson of Curlew will be Wednesday, November 23rd at 2 PM at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at the church, two hours prior to the services. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on charge of assault
SIBLEY—A 23-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Javier Jimenez Lopez stemmed from witnesses saying he “was intoxicated and acting crazy” at his residence at 504 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Injured and One Arrested In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man and his passenger were injured after he reportedly lost control of his truck on Highway 18 just East of Spencer last Tuesday. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Steven Hoogeterp was Eastbound when he lost control and went into the ditch. The truck spun 90 degrees and slid through the ditch over smaller trees before hitting a large tree and coming to a rest. After investigating the scene, responding deputies determined Hoogeterp had been drinking at the time of the incident.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City teen jailed for OWI, fake ID
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Orange City resident was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form. The arrest of Tyler Jay Van Ravenswaay stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2015 Ford...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center native separated from family in Haiti
This is the first in a three-part series connecting with local individuals and organizations impacted by the turmoil in Haiti. SIOUX CENTER—Three times a week — or more — Taunya (De Weerd) Merilus can be found with a Bible and her hands folded in prayer at House of Missions + Equipping, or HOME building, in Sioux Center.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Weekly Health Update: Hospice Care
Spencer, IA (KICD)– November is at Nathional Hospice Month which recognizes the services and care offered for patients nearing the end of life and their families. Alana Clark is the director for Avera at Home of Spencer Hospital which provides the local hospice and home health services. She says there is a wide range of offerings available in what can be a very difficult time.
Iowa’s Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]
Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
algonaradio.com
Wesley Woman Facing Felony Charges in Lottery Case
–A Wesley woman is facing multiple felony charges after being taken into custody late last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver Friday afternoon on 9 counts of Lottery Forgery/Theft, with each being a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
Lyon County man stabbed multiple times after alleged burglary, sheriff says
A man has been arrested for a robbery after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by a teen.
kicdam.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Clay County Sheriff Addresses Supervisors About Jail Security System Update
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about updating the surveillance system in the jail. Raveling brought a representative from Accurate Controls, the company who installed the original system, with him to share estimates on the cost of upgrading. Prices were a little steep as it wasn’t just the cameras that needed updating.
kiwaradio.com
Arrests Made; More Information Released About George Stabbing
George, Iowa — We now have a little more information on the stabbing that occurred in George about three weeks ago, and it’s an unusual situation. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has just released information about the incident. They say on October 30th, they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George for the report of a person that had been stabbed.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
nwestiowa.com
DeBoer edges Henningsen to keep supervisors’ seat
SIBLEY—Challenger David Henningsen made Osceola County’s only contested position a close race that ended with incumbent LeRoy DeBoer retaining his seat representing District 1 on the Osceola County Board of Supervisors. Unofficial election results showed DeBoer collected 188 votes to Henningsen’s 156 once the tally was in.
