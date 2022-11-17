21 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — $24 Roku Stick, $400 off MacBook Pro and more

Best Buy Black Friday deals are heating up. And we're seeing new Black Friday deals launch daily on everything from TVs and headphones to laptops and air fryers. The trick is separating the okay deals from the great ones.

And that's where we come in. We are handpicking the top Best Buy Black Friday deals so you can save time and money as we get closer and closer to the holidays.

For example, Best Buy has multiple big-screen, premium TVs on sale. Currently, you can get the Samsung 75-inch 4K TV for just $579 . And Sony's awesome WH-1000XM4 headphones have crashed to $228.

Some of our other favorite deals include up to $400 off the MacBook Pro 14-inch, up to 50% off select Ninja kitchen appliances and gaming laptops from $599.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — top sales now

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

This Roku Streaming Stick is one of the best streaming devices on the market and Best Buy just knocked it down to its lowest price ever. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. And this is a nearly unbeatable price for a 4K streaming stick. Plus, this model also includes HDR support and a faster processor for snappier performance.

Keurig K-Select: was $139 now $69 @ Best Buy

While it's one of the cheaper Keurig models, the Keurig K-Select is still one of the best Keurig coffee makers we've tested. It has a slightly smaller build and features a "strong" button that kicks up the flavor of K-Cups. We also like that it has a quieter warm-up and brew cycle. It includes a 52-ounce water reservoir and it can brew a 12-ounce serving, the largest size for Keurigs on the market today.

Sony WH-CH710N: was $149 now $68 @ Best Buy

The Sony WH-CH710N offer lot of battery life (up to 35 hours) and good sound quality for your money. They also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology, which is very rare at this price point. They're now at their lowest price ever.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for AirPods on the cheap, Best Buy has you covered with $30 off Apple's earbuds. You get solid sound quality, easy setup, intuitive controls and the H1 chip for faster wireless connections to your devices. Add in 'Hey, Siri' support and you have a winner.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $169 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell is $70 off right now at Best Buy, and we like this model because it offers sharp 1080p video quality and extra customization for motion alerts. There's also useful community features built in. Other highlights include dual-band Wi-Fi support, color night vision and Alexa Greetings for answering the door when you're busy.

Ninja DualBrew 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker will turn your home into a coffee house. It can brew your favorite coffee grounds or Keurig coffee pods. It comes with a 12-cup glass carafe, 60-ounce water reservoir, paper filter kit, and removable brew basket. It's now 50% off and at its lowest price ever.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: was $199 now $119 @ Best Buy

You can save $80 right now on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, which are top-notch wireless earbuds that offer noise-cancelation. And unlike most wireless earbuds that stink during voice calls, this one uses bone conduction tech to make sure you come through loud and clear. Add in a strong 8 hours of battery life (30 hours with the case) and you have a winner.

Ninja Air Fryer Max XL: was $169 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Air Fryer Max XL offers a large 5.5qt capacity, which makes it the ideal pick for larger families that need to cook several pounds of food at once. It can air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate your favorite foods.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $279 now $169 @ Best Buy

For a limited time the Galaxy Watch 4 is $110 off on Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen for this 44mm smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 4 offers workout tracking, body composition analysis, advanced sleep tracking, ECG readings and more in a sleek design. And it supports Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm): was $309 now $219 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. This previous-gen model (44mm) is at its lowest price now.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Best Buy

Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5 released earlier this year, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. As one of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've experienced, they offer effective ANC, superior comfort and sound quality, and battery life runs up to 38 hours.

WD_Black 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $359 now $259 @ Best Buy

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot. This 2TB model sports an included heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $180 off at Amazon.

Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $569 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the best TVs under $500 on the market. Yet it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Note that it's an entry-level model, so you'll only get two HDMI ports and a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it's a solid value.

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is now $100 cheaper than it was last week. We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 42-inch model just got an additional price cut.

TCL - 55" Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $499 now $429 @ Best Buy

The TCL 5-Series Roku 55-inch TV is now $70 off at Best Buy. It's a great option for a budget 4K TV, with enhanced brightness, striking contrast and wider color volume. It features an LED display, full array local dimming and Dolby Vision.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was $1,349 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Surface Pro 8 is a great 2-in-1 device featuring a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 touch display with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Even better, this deal includes the Black Keyboard. In our Surface Pro 8 review , we said its exceptional display quality makes watching videos a delight, whereas its powerful CPU ensures you won't experience slowdown when browsing the web, video chatting, or performing other everyday tasks.

Sony 55" A80J 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Sony Bravia XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The Editor's Choice TV features a powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review , we noted that the TV offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. Viewing angles are also impressive and it handles upscaling well.

Gaming laptop sale: up to $600 off @ Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $600 off select gaming rigs from Asus, Dell, HP, Acer, Gigabyte, and more. After discount, deals start from $999. The sale includes many RTX 30-series laptops.

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Best Buy

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review , we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

Best Buy are currently offering $400 off the M1 MacBook Pro 14". It comes with 8GB more memory and double the storage of the M2 MacBook Pro deal we've covered above. While its M1 Pro chip is older than the current M2 chip, it's still no slouch, and even has an extra 13.7 billion transistors and double the memory bandwidth of the newer basic M2 chip. This is still a serious performance machine.

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad 64GB: was $329 now $269 @ Best Buy

Best buy is taking $60 off of the Apple 10.2-inch Ipad (9th Generation) in colors space gray and silver. The Ipad offers 64GB of available storage, 3GB of RAM and also has a retina display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1620.