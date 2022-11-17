Read full article on original website
Another Twist in Disgraced Billionaire's Dramatic Case
Slide 1 of 30: Back in January, jurors found Elizabeth Holmes, once the billionaire founder and CEO of the blood-testing company Theranos, guilty on four of 11 counts of fraud. Once considered "the next Steve Jobs," her shocking fall from grace has taken her from magazine covers to the courtroom, and she faces the prospect of a jail sentence. However, it looked like there might be a dramatic twist to her case. Read on for the latest developments. All dollar values in US dollars.
Elizabeth Holmes' mother, father and brother beg a judge to give her a light sentence — and Senator Cory Booker and even an ex-CDC chief send letters in support
Cory Booker recalls eating almonds with Holmes; her parents discuss her ex, Sunny Balwani; and her partner confirms speculation she is pregnant again.
Former partner of Elizabeth Holmes wins delay in sentencing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to give probation officers more time to recommend his punishment for engineering a scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. Balwani, 57, is now scheduled to be sentenced December 7, a postponement from the Nov. 15 date set in July after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts of a fraud and conspiracy against Theranos investors and patients who relied on the company’s flawed blood tests. The revision means Balwani is now set to be sentenced after Holmes, 38, who is scheduled to find out on Nov. 18 whether she will be sent to prison for her conviction on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial that concluded before his did. Both Holmes and Balwani are facing up to 20 years in prison.
A man who flaunted private jets and luxury cars on Instagram gets 11 years in prison for money laundering
It's a spectacular downfall for the 40-year-old former influencer, whose 2020 arrest in Dubai made headlines worldwide. The charges against Hushpuppi -- whose real name is Ramon Abbas -- related to a multimillion dollar scam that targeted companies in the US and overseas.
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Todd and Julie Chrisley made an emotional plea for mercy at their sentencing — but the judge could 'not ignore the greed and flamboyance in this case'
Reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced in Atlanta federal court on fraud convictions on Monday.
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Former Weatherman Lands Behind Bars For Elaborate Scheme To Scam Millions While Pretending To Be A Spy
For years, Garrison Courtney pretended to be a covert officer of the CIA, secretly raking in millions of dollars from unsuspecting members of the intelligence and defense communities who believed the former weatherman was a talented spy. But Courtney’s web of lies would come crashing down in 2020 when he...
Valerie Bertinelli Back In Divorce Court With Ex Tom Weeks After Reaching Settlement, Hires Private Judge
Valerie Bertinelli has gone back to court with her ex-husband Tom Vitale weeks after hashing out a settlement in their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bertinelli, 62, has informed the court she and her ex have hired a private judge to help them handle a couple of remaining matters.
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New Prison
Scott Peterson was finally removed from death row.California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The California Supreme Court overturned Scott Peterson's death row sentence two years ago. On Tuesday, October 26, Peterson moved from San Quentin to Mule Creek Prison. NPR reported Peterson has a new mug shot, saying his new prison home.
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In Fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, who gained notoriety for her spectacular rise and fall in Silicon Valley and beyond, is scheduled to receive a sentence on Friday in a federal court in California for cheating investors in her now-defunct blood testing firm.
Housekeeper's claims that Jeff Bezos made staff go 'without rest or meal breaks' are without merit, his lawyer says
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos subjected housekeepers to "unsafe and unsanitary" conditions, barring them from rest breaks and easy access to bathrooms, a lawsuit filed in Seattle this week alleges. The civil action by Mercedes Wedaa also accused Bezos' subordinates of racial discrimination against Hispanic houseworkers in favor of their white...
Jeff Bezos sued by former housekeeper over working conditions at Seattle mansion
Jeff Bezos sued by ex-housekeeper for alleged racial bias, 'unsafe' conditions. Jeff Bezos has been sued by a former housekeeper who claims employees at his Seattle mansion had to climb out of a window to use a toilet. Mercedes Wedaa filed the lawsuit against the Amazon billionaire claiming “unsafe and...
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
The Trump Org trial is suddenly derailed after DA's coughing witness tests positive for COVID-19
Prosecutors' 1st witness in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial has tested positive for COVID-19. The trial was adjourned to Monday after Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, fell ill. McConney had coughed throughout his testimony Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial has been halted for at...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Instagram's 'Billionaire Gucci Master' Handed 11-Year Sentence for Money Laundering and Fraud Scam
One former star of the luxury Instagram influencer circuit will spend some time behind bars after he admitted to gaining much of his wealth through a massive, international money laundering and fraud scheme. A federal judge sentenced Ramon Abbas, 40, to 11 years in jail after he pleaded guilty in...
Here’s why Elizabeth Holmes thinks she shouldn’t go to prison
Elizabeth Holmes really doesn’t want to go to prison. In an 82-page sentencing memorandum filed last week (via Gizmodo), Holmes’ lawyers attempt to paint the former Theranos CEO in a more positive light in a bid to reduce her sentencing. Holmes, who claimed her company had the technology...
Elon Musk's lawyers say his $50 billion Tesla pay package is justified because he's 'not the typical CEO' as a November trial approaches
Elon Musk's lawyers say the billionaire's over $50 billion Tesla compensation plan is justified. Musk faces a trial in November over a lawsuit from an investor regarding his 2018 pay package. The pay plan is structured around Tesla's performance goals and includes over 100 million stock options. Elon Musk's lawyers...
