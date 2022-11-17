Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Former Loudoun County supervisor announces Republican bid for new 31st District Senate seat
Geary Higgins, the chairman of the 10th District Republican Congressional Committee and a former member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, will seek the Republican nomination for the Virginia State Senate 31st District seat in 2023. “We must win back the Senate," Higgins said in a news release Monday....
Inside Nova
Arlington Civic Federation plan to revamp county government wins approval, some nays
Despite a surprising number of “no” votes that seemed to catch proponents by surprise, delegates to the Arlington County Civic Federation on Nov. 15 capped three years of discussion by approving a package of proposed changes to county governance. The adopted proposal has no force of law, but...
Inside Nova
Vienna moves forward on additional sidewalk projects
The Vienna Town Council on Nov. 14 advanced six more proposed sidewalk projects in three of the town’s quadrants. The Council authorized Town Manager Mercury Payton to apply to the Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust for $225,900 to finance final-design work for the projects. The Vienna Department of Public...
Inside Nova
Another revision for Virginia's history standards from Virginia's Education Department
(The Center Square) – As officials continue to debate changes to the history standards in the public education curriculum, the Virginia Board of Education voted to delay the consideration of the Department of Education’s proposal and make new revisions. The Department of Education unveiled its history curriculum proposal...
Comments / 0