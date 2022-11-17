The plan for 12 new affordable units at American Legion Post #114 in Manassas is moving to a final City Council vote. Last week, the council held a public hearing on a proposal from nonprofit People Inc. of Virginia to build 12 new units – in the form of six townhomes on Prince William Street – affordable to people making up to 80% of the area median income and with a preference for veterans.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO