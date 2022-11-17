Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
22 states ask CMS to withdraw healthcare worker vaccine mandate
A coalition of 22 states has filed a petition seeking to repeal the Biden administration's rule that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they work in healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding. The coalition — led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen — filed the petition...
beckershospitalreview.com
The future of hospital-at-home amid Medicaid uncertainty
Medicare has granted waivers to 256 hospitals in 37 states to conduct hospital-at-home programs, but uncertainty over Medicare's future involvement has been hindering these programs from being adopted more widely, The New York Times reported Nov. 19. In November 2020, Medicare officials said that while the public health emergency continued,...
beckershospitalreview.com
1st treatment plan for onset of Type 1 diabetes to cost $194K
The nation's first drug approved to delay the onset of stage 3 Type 1 diabetes is expected to cost $13,850 per vial, the drugmaker said Nov. 18. A day after the FDA approved its drug Tzield (teplizumab) for patients 8 and older who have stage 2 Type 1 diabetes, Provention Bio said during an investor call the price was based on the product's clinical value. Depending on the patient, 14 daily vials will be required for a full treatment plan, making the drug's projected total cost $193,900.
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart Health seeks Epic analyst
Walmart Health is an Epic revenue cycle analyst. The candidate must have more than three years of experience alongside Resolute Hospital Billing Certifications as well as experience with multifacility healthcare systems; value-based care; and managing payer contracts, charge master and general ledger, according to a Nov. 7 job listing. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
DOJ to appeal ruling that cleared UnitedHealth-Change merger
The Justice Department plans to appeal a September court ruling that cleared the path for UnitedHealth Group to move forward with its $7.8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, Bloomberg reported Nov. 18. The Justice Department filed suit in February to halt the deal, calling it anticompetitive because Change Healthcare, which...
beckershospitalreview.com
Despite high demand, Tamiflu drugmaker says it's on track with supply
As the number of Tamiflu prescriptions increases amid a flu season that's shaping up to be the worst in 13 years, its drugmaker told Becker's it has "sufficient supply" of the common flu drug. In early November, the fill rate for Tamiflu was 11.5 times higher than it was last...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York physicians push for aid-in-dying law
New York physicians are advocating for a law that would allow terminally ill patients to request medication that will result in their death, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal reported Nov. 20. The proposal would allow only terminally ill adults who have a prognosis of less than six months left to...
beckershospitalreview.com
29 amoxicillin and clavulanate products on back order
Among three drugmakers, 29 amoxicillin and clavulanate oral presentations are on allocation or back order, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. The amoxicillin and clavulanate combination is a penicillin antibiotic. London-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals has 10 products on allocation, Switzerland-based Sandoz has 16 on back order without an estimated resupply date and Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals has three on back order with resupply dates between late November and early January.
beckershospitalreview.com
Merck to scoop Imago BioSciences for $1.35B
Merck will acquire Imago BioSciences, a pharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for bone marrow diseases, for $1.35 billion, the drugmaker said Nov. 21. Imago's main prize is bomedemstat, a drug candidate that's in phase 2 trials for multiple blood disorders including essential thrombocythemia, myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera. The transaction,...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adena Health System, based in Chillicothe, Ohio, seeks a revenue cycle team lead. 2. Columbia University Medical Center,...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals seeking chief medical officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 1. Ascension, based in St. Louis,. a CMO for Ascension Illinois, which includes...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital chief administrative officer leaving UI Health Care
Pamela Johnson-Carlson, DNP, RN, is leaving her role as chief administrative officer of Iowa City-based University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Ms. Johnson-Carlson will leave University of Iowa Health Care early next year to become chief nursing officer of Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., according to a Nov. 17. Her last day in her current role is Jan. 11.
beckershospitalreview.com
Maine hospital nurses to see 10%-11% wage increase over 3 years
Members of the Maine State Nurses Association have approved a new contract with Millinocket (Maine) Regional Hospital that includes raises. The three-year contract covers about 30 nurses, according to Maine Public. Union members approved the agreement Nov. 1. "This contract greatly improves our ability to recruit and retain nurses which...
beckershospitalreview.com
MUSC Health, UpStream partner on improving equity for underserved and patients with chronic conditions
The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleson has partnered with healthcare risk management company UpStream with the aim of improving health equity for underserved patients and patients with chronic conditions. The partnership will focus on improving care coordination for Medicare patients across South Carolina. UpStream is a participant in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Fewer coinfections than expected: 3 COVID-19 surveillance trends to note
Although COVID-19 positivity rates are up, there have been fewer coinfections with other respiratory viruses than expected, according to recent findings from Helix, a lab that assists the CDC with variant tracking. Helix shared some of the latest observations from its COVID-19 and viral surveillance efforts in a Nov. 21...
beckershospitalreview.com
H3N2: 3 notes on the dominant flu strain
The majority of U.S. influenza cases detected this season have been H3N2, an influenza A variant associated with more severe illness. Of more than 4,400 flu specimens tested by public health laboratories since October, about 77 percent have been positive for H3N2, according to the CDC's latest FluView report, which includes data through Nov. 12.
beckershospitalreview.com
Utah hospital names CFO
Price, Utah-based Castleview Hospital has named Jay Noyes as its CFO. Mr. Noyes has worked at Castleview for 15 years as a financial controller and ethics and compliance officer. In this role, he was responsible for the finances of the 2015 emergency room and intensive care unit expansion, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
Blood banks plead for donors
About two weeks after the American Red Cross issued a warning about a severe flu season hindering blood supply, multiple states are facing critical shortages. "Blood [is] the lifeblood of our hospital system," Carson Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Blood Institute, told CBS affiliate station KWTV-DT. The institute, which...
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 admissions to rise through early December, CDC forecasts
The CDC is projecting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since July, national disease modeling shows. Daily COVID-19 hospital admissions are projected to increase nationwide over the next four weeks, with 2,000 to 9,000 new daily admissions likely reported on Dec. 9, according to the CDC's ensemble forecast from 15 modeling groups.
beckershospitalreview.com
Board recall effort at Oregon hospital won't proceed
Efforts by two unions the ouster of Bay Area Hospital elected board members will not move forward due to lack of enough valid signatures of registered district voters. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 and the Oregon Nurses Association, which represent workers at the Coos Bay, Ore.-based hospital, initially launched a petition drive in July alleging the hospital's board is responsible for staffing issues and care quality issues at the facility.
