The nation's first drug approved to delay the onset of stage 3 Type 1 diabetes is expected to cost $13,850 per vial, the drugmaker said Nov. 18. A day after the FDA approved its drug Tzield (teplizumab) for patients 8 and older who have stage 2 Type 1 diabetes, Provention Bio said during an investor call the price was based on the product's clinical value. Depending on the patient, 14 daily vials will be required for a full treatment plan, making the drug's projected total cost $193,900.

16 HOURS AGO