ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
sheltonherald.com

These CT cannabis license applicants were denied. They may soon get a second chance.

More than a dozen applicants denied cannabis licenses have been given another shot to get into Connecticut’s new adult-use market. The Social Equity Council, which oversees the vetting of equity applicants for cannabis licenses, has remanded applications for 11 would-be cultivators and reconsidered applications from six applicants to the social equity lottery for varying license types from food and beverage to retail.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Power restored in CT after high winds caused widespread outages

Power was restored to more than 1,000 Connecticut residents across the state overnight, after strong winds knocked out power on Sunday. As of early Monday morning, Eversource reported "fewer than two" outages throughout its service area, according to its outage reporting system. The remaining outages reported by Eversource, the state's largest electrical utility, were in Warren, a rural community of about 1,300 in Litchfield County. United Illuminating, which provides power for the greater Bridgeport and New Haven areas, reported no remaining outages as of around 5:10 a.m. Monday morning.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Week 11 Connecticut high school football top performers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 11:. Will Attianese, Granby/Canton: Ran for the first two touchdowns of a 40-6 win over the Coventry co-op. Christian Benvenuto, Enfield: Threw for three touchdowns...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Home visit program supports Delaware’s new mothers

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — When Dina Archila Cerna found out she was pregnant, she said she had so much fear about having her first child that she hid her pregnancy from her own mother – the entire time she was pregnant. Living in southern Delaware as an immigrant,...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy