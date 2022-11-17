Read full article on original website
Related
airlive.net
INCIDENT A Beluga XL missed a U-turn at the end of the runway of Albert Picardie Airport, France
On 18th November, an Airbus Beluga XL suffered a runway excursion after landing at Albert Picardie Airport in France. The Airbus A330-743L “Beluga XL” with registration F-GXLN was operating a cargo flight from Saint Nazaire to Albert Picardie, France. However, just after landing at Albert Airport, the aircraft missed a U-turn at the end of the runway and ended up on the soft ground.
Denmark vs Tunisia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Denmark know they must make a strong start to Group D when they face Tunisia in their opening game of the World Cup.With holders France and Australia also in the group, a team Denmark beat both home and away in the recent Nations League campaign, Kasper Hjulmand’s side will fancy their chances of qualifying and perhaps even beating Les Bleus to top spot.Christian Eriksen will make an emotional return to a major tournament after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Euro 2020 finals last summer.The Manchester United midfielder said it was his “dream” to make Denmark’s squad for the...
airlive.net
Poland’s national team flying to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup were escorted by F-16 fighter jets
A passenger jet carrying Polish football national team was escorted by a pair of F-16 fighter jets. ‘We were escorted to the southern border of Poland by F16 planes!’ the Twitter account for the national team posted yesterday. Thank you and greetings to the pilots!’. The fighter jets were...
Comments / 0