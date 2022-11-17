ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rain lingers in Central Florida, but what about Thanksgiving Day?

ORLANDO. Fla. – We are pinpointing rain chances for the next several days in Central Florida as an unsettled weather pattern remains in place. Expect a few showers on Monday, with high temperatures reaching the low 70s after starting in the 40s, 50s and 60s across the regaion. [TRENDING:...
‘Serial con man’ opens new Florida business after stint in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon whom federal prosecutors once called a “serial con man” recently opened a new company in Florida that advertised accounting and legal services, News 6 learned. Michael Nelson, 51, did not respond to written questions from News 6 inquiring about his latest...
Gas prices drop as Floridians hit the road for Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gasoline prices have dropped as Florida motorists hit the road for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. More than 2.9 million Floridians are forecast to drive or fly more than 50 miles for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the AAA auto club. [TRENDING:...
Unsettled stretch of weather returns to Central Florida for Thanksgiving week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday looks to be the best day for outdoor plans over the next four or so days. Clouds will go on the increase Saturday with highs climbing into the low 70s. Sunday looks to kick off an unsettled stretch heading right into Thanksgiving. Expect clouds to...
SunRail offering extended train service on Fridays through December

ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that they’re offering an extended train service on Fridays through the end of December. The new service runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, according to a press release from the FDOT. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home...
Florida troopers urge safety as 2.9M expected to take Thanksgiving road trip

ORLANDO, Fla. – State agencies are working together with a message of safety as Thanksgiving travel is expected to be the busiest Florida has seen in nearly two decades. With so many people on the road, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol urge drivers to exercise care while behind the wheel.
Florida Gov. DeSantis unveils Hurricane Ian recovery portal

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support. The state’s “first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program” provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or...
FEMA extends deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian federal disaster assistance

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced Monday that Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian now have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. The new deadline to apply is Jan. 12, 2023, and applies to people in the following Central Florida counties: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.
Florida House to create new subcommittees, add ‘Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Incoming House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, released a plan Friday that will make changes in committees and subcommittees, including creating an Infrastructure Strategies Committee overseeing issues such as transportation, water quality and flood resilience. The plan came as lawmakers prepare to meet Tuesday in an...
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

ATLANTA – A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during...
