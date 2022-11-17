Scientists hope to double the survival rate of people with advanced cancer within a decade by using new lines of attack to fight the disease. Speaking at the launch of a joint five-year research strategy by the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and the Royal Marsden NHS foundation trust in London, experts described how targeting non-cancerous cells within tumours could open up new frontiers in the fight against the disease, enabling more people to be cured and others to survive for far longer.

