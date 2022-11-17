Read full article on original website
New study shows repeated stress accelerates aging of the eye
New research from the University of California, Irvine, suggests aging is an important component of retinal ganglion cell death in glaucoma, and that novel pathways can be targeted when designing new treatments for glaucoma patients. The study was published today in Aging Cell. Along with her colleagues, Dorota Skowronska‐Krawczyk, Ph.D.,...
Intestinal microorganisms influence white blood cell levels, study finds
Intestinal bacteria composition is crucial to driving the recovery of neutrophil counts in the blood of mice following treatments such as stem cell transplants or chemotherapy. White blood cells, or granulocytes, are cells that are part of the innate immune system. The most common type of granulocyte is the neutrophil,...
Study shows promising safety, patient outcomes data for MRI-guided adaptive radiation therapy to treat pancreatic cancer
Findings from a recent prospective study show promising safety and patient outcomes data for locally advanced and borderline resectable pancreatic cancer treatment using ablative Stereotactic MRI-Guided On-table Adaptive Radiation Therapy, also known as SMART. Approximately 25% of the study's participants were patients treated at the Henry Ford Pancreatic Cancer Center (HFPCC).
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low
A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
Researchers find 2.8% of pregnancies were exposed to opioids
Opioid use during pregnancy may lead to adverse long-term infant and child outcomes. Targeted public health strategies have been employed to reduce opioid use in reproductive-aged persons, but there has been a lack of research that adequately describes the individuals in the United States who actually use opioids during pregnancy. The first nationwide, geographically diverse study of pregnant people to describe the epidemiology of opioid use, including the demographic and medical characteristics of these people, helps to fill this gap.
Routine screening policy for all adult primary care patients could significantly improve depression diagnosis
Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person's quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults.
Liver cancer: How liver cells go astray
The causes of liver cancer are manifold. In addition to metabolic disorders such as those associated with obesity, the main causes in the western world are infections with hepatitis C virus and high alcohol consumption. Although liver cell cancer is relatively rare compared to other types of cancer, it is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death, due to poor prognosis.
Study challenges 'good' cholesterol's role in universally predicting heart disease risk
A new study has found that high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, often called the "good cholesterol," may not be as effective as scientists once believed in uniformly predicting cardiovascular disease risk among adults of different racial and ethnic backgrounds. The research, which published in the Journal of the American College of...
Scientists reveal new lines of attack to raise cancer survival rate
Scientists hope to double the survival rate of people with advanced cancer within a decade by using new lines of attack to fight the disease. Speaking at the launch of a joint five-year research strategy by the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and the Royal Marsden NHS foundation trust in London, experts described how targeting non-cancerous cells within tumours could open up new frontiers in the fight against the disease, enabling more people to be cured and others to survive for far longer.
Cell therapy process for heart regeneration may advance treatment of cardiovascular disease
A researcher at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy is reporting an effective protocol for reprogramming human heart cells into specialized cells that conduct electricity throughout the heart to enable rhythmic heartbeat and repair diseased hearts. Bradley McConnell, professor of pharmacology, is the first to demonstrate the process and is reporting it in iScience.
Acupuncture can relieve lower back and pelvic pain often experienced during pregnancy
Acupuncture can significantly relieve the lower back and/or pelvic pain frequently experienced by women during their pregnancy, suggests a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published in BMJ Open. And there were no observable major side effects for newborns whose moms opted for the therapy, the findings indicate, although...
Study finds strong causal link between diastolic blood pressure and neurotic personality trait
Diastolic blood pressure—the lower of the two numbers in a blood pressure reading—is highly likely to cause neurotic personality trait, finds research published in General Psychiatry. And keeping it under control can help curb neurotic behaviors, anxiety, and heart and circulatory diseases, conclude the researchers. High blood pressure...
Epilepsy: Causes and risk factors
November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about the causes of and risk factors for epilepsy. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects about 3.4 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Epilepsy affects both males and females of all races, ethnic backgrounds and ages. Anyone can develop epilepsy.
Youth suicide rates in US linked to shortages of mental healthcare workers at county level
Youth suicide rate increased as county levels of mental health professional shortages increased, after adjusting for county demographic and socioeconomic characteristics, according to the first national study to assess this association. The association remained significant for youth suicides by firearms. Findings were published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. "Our results...
Disparities seen in treatment of middle ear infections in US children
Children from socially disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to receive treatment for otitis media and more likely to experience complications from undertreatment, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. To quantify social disparities in treatment patterns, Z. Jason Qian, M.D., and David H....
Can GPs help lift flagging COVID-19 vaccination rates in Australian kids?
Uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in Australia has been fast, with vaccination rates for younger children initially mirroring that of adults and adolescents, but plateauing in March 2022, with only 51% of Australian children aged 5–11 years receiving a first dose by October 2022. General practice, argue the authors of...
New studies enrich knowledge of genetic factors that naturally protect people against COVID-19
Two recent papers by Brazilian researchers have contributed to the scientific understanding of the genetic factors that protect people against infection by SARS-CoV-2 or prevent progression to severe COVID-19. One reports the results of a study involving a group of resilient older people aged 90 or more, and the other analyzes a case of severe COVID-19 in identical twins, only one of whom suffered from long-term symptoms of the disease.
Internal medicine physicians call for improved access and quality in health care for incarcerated patients
Adequately funded policies and procedures are needed to reduce health care disparities in access to, and quality of, health care for the U.S. jail and prison population says the American College of Physicians (ACP). "Health Care During Incarceration: A Policy Position Paper of the American College of Physicians" details recommendations to improve the health and well-being of individuals incarcerated in adult correctional facilities. The paper is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
